Jacob David, a member of the Native American Team, reads from the Bible prior to participating in last week’s bull riding event at the Shoot Out Arena in Tombstone. “I like to read the Bible before I ride”, said David.
A Native American Team member has a wild ride as he competes last week in Tombstone’s Shoot Out Arena.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Team USA member Joseph Vasquez mentally prepares for Friday’s competition in the Shoot Out Arena.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A Team Mexico rider stays on his bull for more than the minimum allotted time in last week’s event in Tombstone.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Bull riders cheer on fellow competitors during the contest.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Shoot Out Arena co-owner Robby Jundt goes over some details with riders before the bull riding competition commences last week.
As massive bulls pitched and twisted their way into the Shoot Out Arena on Friday and Saturday, it was the Native American team that won the annual Cinco de Mayo bull riding competition both days.
The winner of Friday’s round was Native American team member Andy Sells of Tuba City, Arizona, while Saturday’s winner was Robbie Taylor of Chinle, Arizona.
“Each round paid out $1,600 for the first place riders,” said Kati Jundt who co-owns the Shoot Out with her husband Robby. Located at 316 S. Third St. in Tombstone, Shoot-Out's bull riding events are family-friendly and typically draw a large crowd.
The Cinco de Mayo competition featured three teams of 10 riders: the Native American team, a Mexican team and a team representing the United States.
Marana bull rider Clean Reynolds, a member of the U.S. team, had the highest two-day average for riding two bulls, earning scores of 78 on Friday and a 74 on Saturday.
“The payout for the two-bull average win was $3,000, so Clean did well,” Kati Jundt said. “He’s one of our regular competitors. A total of $13,000 was paid out for the whole weekend.”
The Shoot Out hosts monthly bull riding competitions, with the annual Cinco de Mayo event the only one that divides competitors into three teams of 10. The event also runs two days, while most of the competitions are Saturdays only.
“Our competitions are always limited to 30 competitors, so each team has 10 bulls and 10 riders. At this event, the Native American team came in first, the U.S. team was second, and the Mexican team came in third.”
Along with prize money, winning riders receive a trophy buckle.
“The bull riding was so much fun to watch, really exciting,” said Katherine Schmidt, who was visiting Tombstone for the first time with her husband Joel. “We live in Phoenix and came here for the paracon event, which has been incredible. When we saw there was bull riding, we decided to step out of the paranormal world for a while to watch the bulls.
Always a crowd pleaser, cheering spectators could be heard all over Tombstone as they cheered on favorite celebrity bulls and cowboys competitors.
“We had a great crowd of around 800 on Friday and 1,2000 on Saturday,” Jundt said. “It was a lot of fun.”
The Shoot Out’s next bull riding event is June 17. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the pre-show at 6 and the bull riding from 7 to 9 p.m. Every competition is organized with a 30-rider limit.
