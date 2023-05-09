As massive bulls pitched and twisted their way into the Shoot Out Arena on Friday and Saturday, it was the Native American team that won the annual Cinco de Mayo bull riding competition both days.

The winner of Friday’s round was Native American team member Andy Sells of Tuba City, Arizona, while Saturday’s winner was Robbie Taylor of Chinle, Arizona.

