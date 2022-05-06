TOMBSTONE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, hailed as one of Tombstone’s historic treasures, is topped with a majestic bell tower.
Built in 1882, St. Paul’s original bell tower was destroyed by lighting in 1884 and was rebuilt in 1887, according to Jonathon Donahue, a local historian and member of the church’s congregation.
“St. Paul’s is recognized as Arizona’s oldest Protestant Church,” Donahue said. “The tower’s 450-pound bronze bell was transported to Tombstone from New York state and has been part of the church through its history. But the 135-year-old tower is so frail we’re no longer able to ring the bell.”
Church members are planning a “Save the Historic Bell Tower” rummage sale on May 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help raise money for the tower’s restoration.
Sunny Quatchon, the event organizer, is accepting donations for the project.
“The tower’s restoration is very costly,” Quatchon said. “We’ve had good luck with past rummage sales, so we’re turning to the community for donations and are urging people to come browse through the amazing items we’ll be selling.”
Much like Tombstone, St. Paul’s church is steeped in rich Old West history.
Founded by Endicott Peabody who came to Tombstone from Boston in 1882 as a 25-year-old Episcopal seminarian, Peabody arrived during Tombstone’s raucous heyday, at a time when the town was referred to as “Helldorado.”
Described as a “big guy and an accomplished boxer,” legend has it that Peabody would “beat the stuffing out of a few of the local outlaws in the ring,” earning their attention and respect. The young vicar also founded Tombstone’s first baseball team.
Known for his energy and determination, Peabody would go door-to-door, making up to 15 house calls a day, seeking contributions to help fund a new church he planned to build.
His persistence paid off.
Less than six months after his arrival in Tombstone, Peabody’s fledgling church had 200 members. They met in various locations around town until he was able to raise enough money through donations to start construction on a church.
“The church owes its completion to money donated by miners, gamblers, saloon keepers and working girls,” Donahue said. “If fact, the church maintains a small crib on its campus in memory of the ladies of the evening who contributed to building the church, even though they were not allowed in its doors.”
Lamps above the central aisle were hung by Peabody and his good friend, Wyatt Earp, who left town before the church was completed.
“Peabody and Earp remained friends for the rest of their lives,” Donahue said.
Grisaille stained glass windows imported from Belgium, which have been restored, are part of the church today. In addition to the windows, a hand-crafted altar rail was donated by Tombstone’s wealthiest mine owner, E.B. Gage, Donahue said.
Peabody conducted St. Paul’s first service on June 18, 1882, and left Tombstone shortly after the church was completed. He returned to his eastern roots to finish school, became an Episcopal priest, and in 1884 founded Groton School in Massachusetts where he served as headmaster for 54 years.
Peabody came back to Tombstone in February 1941, after 59 years, to preach once more in the little church he founded.
From its first Sunday service in 1882 to date, St. Paul’s services are at 10:30 a.m.
“St. Paul’s will be open to visitors during the rummage sale,” Quatchon said. “Local lore has it that Princess Alexandra of Russia lost a rare faberge egg during her western trip long ago. Maybe you’ll find it at the rummage sale,” she joked.
“Come support our event, tour the church and its campus and help us save the historic bell tower.”