Visitors packed Tombstone’s boardwalks, saloons, eateries and shops Friday and Saturday for the town’s 93rd Helldorado Days celebration.

“This is great,” said Ethan Niemela, who was in Tombstone with his wife Annie for his 40th birthday. “We’re here from Tenstrike, Minnesota, a small town with a population of 200. Being from a small community, we enjoy towns like Tombstone, the friendly people here and unique shops. The reenactments and Old West look really add to this town’s charm.”

