Mary Salcido was on hand during Tombstone’s Day of the Dead event held in the Anna T. Salcido Pavilion located at the city’s Tombstone Cemetery. Mary’s late mother, Anna, was a pivotal force in creating the pavilion.
Paula Hunley chats with Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule at the first Day of the Dead celebration at the Tombstone Cemetery. Hunley helped to spearhead the building of the pavilion.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The Tucson group Mariachi Cielo De Mexico was on hand to celebrate the festivities at the Tombstone Cemetery.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista resident Olga Valle puts the final touches on a fan while attending the first Day of the Dead celebration in the Tombstone Cemetery.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Tombstone resident Carla Brugge participates in the Day of the Dead proceedings.
The Day of the Dead was celebrated last week at the new Anna Salcido Pavillon at Tombstone Cemetary. There was a ceremony and ribbon cutting Wednesday to dedicate the pavillon, which honors the late Tombstone council member Salcido. Day of the Dead — Dia de los Muertos — is a Mexican tradition celebrated the first days of November.
