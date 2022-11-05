The Day of the Dead was celebrated last week at the new Anna Salcido Pavillon at Tombstone Cemetary. There was a ceremony and ribbon cutting Wednesday to dedicate the pavillon, which honors the late Tombstone council member Salcido. Day of the Dead — Dia de los Muertos — is a Mexican tradition celebrated the first days of November.

