TOMBSTONE — A fire that broke out in a house next to the American Legion Post 24 on Allen Street 4 p.m. Sunday sent flames and funnels of smoke through its roof. It took firefighters more than seven hours to extinguish leaving the structure a 'total loss.'
Thanks to a mutual aid response from the Fry Fire District and Whetstone Fire Department, Tombstone Fire Chief Chris Alleman said more than 10 firefighters battled the blaze that caused the roof of the home to cave in as the fire progressed.
The house, which Alleman said was across the street from the Tombstone Community Congregational Church, had “erratic flames” bursting from its roof six minutes after he arrived at the scene.
“The big problem we all had was trying to get ourselves inside the house to tackle the fire,” said Alleman. “It was abandoned, and it’s what we call a ‘hoarder house,’ because of the stack of furniture, piano and other things piled up against the door. It prevented our entry.”
Firefighters eventually had to ax their way in through both the back and front doors.
“Fire was already up on the walls, the attic space and moving across the floors of the house when we broke in,” said Alleman. “It was an older house, built in 1944 and was reconfigured into four small living spaces, all of them divided by more walls. Debris and boxes were just everywhere.”
There was also a 25-by-30-foot structure connected to the house in the backyard.
Alleman said smoke that filled the house was so heavy there was zero visibility.
“Without the mutual aid response we received from Whetstone and Fry Fire, fighting this on our own would have been extremely difficult,” he said. “We were fortunate to have them and that no one was injured during the fire.”
After the fire was put down around 10 p.m. Alleman said it took firefighters about 90 minutes to “overhaul” the area, which meant searching for hidden fires and hot spots before leaving the scene.
The cause of the blaze is unknown and is under investigation, Alleman said.
