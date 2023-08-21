TOMBSTONE — A fire that broke out in a house next to the American Legion Post 24 on Allen Street 4 p.m. Sunday sent flames and funnels of smoke through its roof. It took firefighters more than seven hours to extinguish leaving the structure a 'total loss.'

Thanks to a mutual aid response from the Fry Fire District and Whetstone Fire Department, Tombstone Fire Chief Chris Alleman said more than 10 firefighters battled the blaze that caused the roof of the home to cave in as the fire progressed.

