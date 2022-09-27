Lost Brotherhood MC (motorcycle club) member Tim Sykes of St. Johns, Ariz. helps unload donated food items at the Tombstone Community Food Bank on Saturday after about 50 members of the club traveled to Tombstone from all parts of the state to deliver food and monetary donations.
Tombstone Community Food Bank volunteer Roberta Elford extends a heartfelt thank you to Mike Moore, president of the Arizona chapter of the Lost Brotherhood motorcycle club, for a food and monetary donation made to the food bank on Saturday. Also pictured is food bank volunteer Ben Thompson.
The Arizona chapter of Lost Brotherhood MC (motorcycle club) gathered at the Tombstone Community Food Bank on Saturday where they delivered a load of food and presented the food bank with nearly $1,400.
TOMBSTONE — About 50 motorcycles filled Tombstone with a throaty roar Saturday when the Lost Brotherhood MC (motorcycle club) arrived at the Tombstone Community Food Bank with a special delivery.
Comprised of active and retired law enforcement officers, the club’s Arizona chapter has adopted the food bank as one of its charitable projects, said Mike Moore, president of the state chapter. Along with food donations, the food bank was presented with nearly $1,400 by the group.
“We look forward to our trip to Tombstone every September,” said Moore. “Food banks everywhere, especially those in small communities like Tombstone, are really struggling to meet ever increasing needs. It’s rewarding for us to be able to do something to help during these difficult times.”
Food bank manager Ben Thompson said the Brotherhood has been helping the facility for 17 years now.
“They’re amazing,” he said of the organization. “They’re all law enforcement officers, some active duty and some retired, and they come here from all over the state with donations to help us out every September. We appreciate everything they do for us.”
Roberta Elford, who is one of the facility’s 10 volunteers and serves on the board, said there has been a sharp increase in the number of people requesting assistance in recent months.
“This economy is hitting people hard,” she said. “We’re helping about 2,100 people monthly, up from 1,400 this time last year. Because food prices keep increasing, it’s putting strains on families and they’re turning to food banks for help.”
Elford said the biggest challenge is getting enough meat donations to fill the increasing demand.
“This year, we’re now to the point where we’re purchasing meat instead of relying on donations,” she said. “We’re forced to use canned meat because of the expense.”
Another volunteer, Lynn Brown, works at the food bank five days a week.
“I enjoy my volunteer work here,” he said. “At the end of the day, I feel as though I’ve made a difference in the lives of people I’m helping.”
Noting that the food bank serves a large area, Brown also spoke of an increase in the number of people the facility serves.
“Along with Tombstone, we help people all over Southeastern Arizona. Some of the people that come to us for assistance are from St. David, Double Adobe, Sunsites, Cochise and Huachuca City,” Thompson said. “Basically, help people from communities that don’t have food banks.”
He also praised the Brotherhood organization for helping Tombstone.
“We really appreciate the Brotherhood’s support and look forward to seeing them every year. A lot of people look forward to Thanksgiving and Christmas. Here at the Tombstone food bank, we look forward to the Brotherhood.”