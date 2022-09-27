TOMBSTONE — About 50 motorcycles filled Tombstone with a throaty roar Saturday when the Lost Brotherhood MC (motorcycle club) arrived at the Tombstone Community Food Bank with a special delivery.

Comprised of active and retired law enforcement officers, the club’s Arizona chapter has adopted the food bank as one of its charitable projects, said Mike Moore, president of the state chapter. Along with food donations, the food bank was presented with nearly $1,400 by the group.

