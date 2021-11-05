TubaChristmas in Tombstone returns for its ninth year on Saturday, Dec. 11. The free concert begins at 1 p.m. at the Tombstone City Park at the corner of Third and Allen streets.
The performance features low brass players of all ages from across Cochise County and the state of Arizona. Anyone who plays the tuba, sousaphone, euphonium or baritone is invited to participate.
“This concert is a unique experience for both the audience and most of our performers,” said Lorie Sheridan, Joyce Clark Middle School Band Director and euphonium player, who is co-coordinating the annual event with Tombstone resident and euphonium player Larry Bowers. “You don’t often hear this many low brass voices at once. It’s neat to see beginners sitting next to people who have been playing their entire lives.”
Each year, a new conductor is selected to lead the ensemble.This year the conductor will be Mike Moyer of Sierra Vista. Moyer grew up in Southern California and while in high school he received a music scholarship to what is now Pepperdine University. He joined the Army as a clarinet player in 1972 and later was an honor graduate of the Armed Forces School of Music’s Advanced Noncommissioned Officer Course. Before retiring from the Army in 1996, he served as the band leader for Army bands in Hawaii, the Republic of Korea and Fort Huachuca’s 36th Army Band. Moyer and his wife, Darla, have lived in Sierra Vista for 29 years, have three adult children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Low brass players interested in performing at TubaChristmas should plan to attend the rehearsal at Tombstone High School, 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way, the morning of the concert. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and rehearsal starts at 9 a.m.
All performers should bring their $10 registration fee, official TubaChristmas music book (available for purchase in both bass and treble clef and used at the event every year), horn and stand to rehearsal. Performers are encouraged to wear festive attire and decorate their horns.
TubaChristmas was conceived in 1974 by the late tubist Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor, William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day 1902. Since then, TubaChristmas concerts have been performed annually at countless venues throughout the world.
For information about Tuba Christmas, visit www.tubachristmas.com. For information about the event in Tombstone, call or email Sheridan at 520-234-7094, ohiosheridan@gmail.com or Bowers at 520-678-9796, lrb1944@gmail.com.
Submitted by Lorie Sheridan, Tombstone TubaChristmas coordinator