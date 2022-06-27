MESCAL — Mescal Movie Set is beating the summer heat by offering sunset tours.
“Grab your cowboy hat and boots and mosey over to the world-famous Mescal Movie Set for a sunset tour of the historic cinematic town,” said Mark Sankey, director of media and marketing for the historic set. “This 1880’s movie set is home to such classic movies as ‘Outlaw Josey Wales,’ ‘Tombstone,’ ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ and ‘The Quick and the Dead,’ along with more than 100 other Westerns.”
Notable actors, including Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Sharon Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Clint Eastwood have walked the set’s dusty streets.
“On July 2 and 16, the movie set is opening its doors for evening historical tours,” Sankey said. “They last an hour and guests are invited to watch a spectacular sunset, one of the features that has made the movie set famous.”
The set is surrounded by the high desert of Southeast Arizona and set against a Rincon Mountains backdrop. Film history for the Mescal area dates back 70 years with scenes from “Winchester 73” starring Jimmy Stewart and “The Big Country” with Gregory Peck. The physical movie set as an 1880s town was built in 1968-69 for “Monte Walsh,” starring Lee Marvin and Jack Palance.
“The Mescal Movie Set comes with an intriguing history that invites guests to take a step back in time while sauntering the streets where famous actors once walked,” Sankey said.
The Mescal Set has also served as an alternative town set for several TV series, including “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” and “Little House on the Prairie,” he added.
Cost for the Sunset Tour is $15 per person. Children 10 and younger are admitted free.