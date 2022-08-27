Purchase Access

It’s safe to say that Ben Traywick, hailed as a “Tombstone legacy,” shares a place in the town’s history with such notables as Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and Ed Schieffelin.

On Friday, Traywick was honored in a ceremony where a building was named in tribute to the 95-year-old researcher, author and historian.

