Every spring, Tombstone celebrates the annual blooming of roses by holding a festival that attracts visitors from around the world. Saturday was the second day of activities, which included a parade. The rose festival is sponsored by the Tombstone Vigilettes, a nonprofit organization of ladies that raises money in support of scholarships for Tombstone Unified School District students, as well as several local charities. The festival continues through Sunday with family-fun activities.
PHOTO GALLERY: 'Town too tough to die' is still coming up roses
-
- Updated