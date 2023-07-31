Prior to arriving in Tombstone, Suzanne McLeod had never visited the Southwest.
“I’m from Duluth, Minnesota,” said McLeod, a 25-year-old teacher. “In March, I found out that Red Dead Redemption actors would be in Tombstone, so I immediately made arrangements to be here. Everything about this experience has been absolutely incredible; surpassing all my expectations.”
Dressed as Arthur Morgan, her favorite RDR character, McLeod was one of thousands of RDR fans in Tombstone last weekend to collect autographs and get photographed with the voice actors of what is arguably the most popular video game of all time.
Similar comments resonated from other RDR fans, all of them thrilled to be in Tombstone where they could meet 14 of the voice actors behind this Western-themed, action adventure video game. Participants looked forward to following RDR’s Outlaw Dutch van der Linde gang throughout the historic Old West town for two days of cosplay adventure.
Tessa Oum, 16, and her brother Brandon, 18, of Orange County, California, summed up their RDR experience as “amazing.”
“We love the game, and meeting the actors is just awesome,” said Tessa, who also spoke of how much she and her brother were enjoying Tombstone. “This town is the perfect place for a Red Dead Redemption event like this. We love the way they have preserved the town and kept its old 1800s look.”
For RDR event organizer Kenney Palkow, the gathering represented a potential boost for Tombstone’s economic future by drawing a young crowd into town.
“My whole focus when I organized this event was to target young people," he said while gazing across an expansive line of costume-clad RDR fans. “I’m thrilled to see so many people here. I’ve enjoyed watching the infrastructure of the city of Tombstone get stretched to the max. And that’s not a negative thing. This is a great, young crowd, they're having a good time and they’re from all over the country.”
Palkow estimated 10,000 people had come to Tombstone.
Kara Talcott, 19, came from Atlanta to experience Tombstone and meet her favorite RDR voice actors.
“I’m really liking this event,” she said. “I love it here. This is the first time I’ve visited Tombstone and I love the town’s Western vibe.”
Another 19-year-old, Brianna Latter, traveled from Canada with her father and hoped to meet the voice actor for Nigel, also known as Gavin’s Friend.
"I've been in line for about two hours so far, and it looks like we have at least that much longer to wait," she said. "Once I'm inside, it'll be worth the wait."
Miles Chilcott was in Tombstone from Colorado and Erin Hartzell from Cleveland.
Despite waiting in line for hours on an exceptionally hot Saturday, RDR fans — most of them in costume — remained upbeat and excited about meeting the RDR actors.
“I’m deeply humbled by how we’re being received by this town and by all the fans that have traveled here to see us,” said Steve J. Palmer, the actor who portrays Bill Williamson, a recurring character in the Red Dead series. “Words are escaping me when trying to express how amazing this is. I’ve never felt more welcomed by a community than this one, and to say this is an honor isn’t enough.”
With 14 RDR actors participating, Palmer said Tombstone’s event represented the largest assembly of the game’s cast — ever.
Kaili Vernoff is the voice of Susan Grimshaw, a Dutch van der Linde gang member who serves as an arbiter in the game.
“People call us voice actors, but that’s not actually correct, she said. “We’re really performers. We work in a studio where we shoot the game and it’s much more involved than what people realize. It took four-and-a-half years to shoot the first RDR video.”
Benjamin Byron Davis, who is the voice of Dutch van der Linde, believes that Tombstone is an ideal venue for RDR events and hopes the town considers making it an annual gathering.
“It’s like a dream to be so welcomed in a town with such a rich Old West history,” he said. “The fans and the locals are incredible. We’re thrilled to be here and hope we get asked back next year.”
While all the actors have their share of fans, Rob Wietoff, the voice for John Marston, stands out as one of the fan favorites. As the protagonist of the original RDR, Wietoff has won numerous awards for his role in the game. He said he was enjoying his time in Tombstone and was especially pleased by the town’s warm reception.
In May 2023, Red Dead Redemption had sold 53 million units worldwide, Palkow said.
“It was first released in October 2018 and had one of the biggest game launches of all time,” he added. Worldwide, the game has 765 million fans.