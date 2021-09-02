TOMBSTONE — Showdown in Tombstone, an annual event hosted by the Tombstone Vigilantes, is Sept. 4 and 5.
Now in its ninth year, the event starts with the National Anthem at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, followed by continuous street entertainment both days.
“We expect the street entertainment to go until around 3:30,” said Steve Reeder of the Tombstone Vigilantes and one of the event organizers. “Arizona Gunfighters will be coming here from Mesa and performing both days. They’ve been performing for our event since its inception, and do a really great job.”
Vigilantes re-enactors will be performing as well.
“And we’ll be on Allen Street with our hanging scaffold and coffins for photo opportunities,” Reeder said.
All street entertainment is free.
“Be sure to look for the Vigilante booth and sign up for a chance to win a rifle or black powder pistol,” Reeder said. “Tickets are $5 each or six for $20.”
Money raised during Showdown goes toward community projects.
“So come on out and join the fun in Tombstone,” Reeder said. “Enjoy the entertainment, shops, restaurants and saloons. Be sure to buy a ticket at our annual rifle raffle.”
Showdown also features a costume contest, which is free of charge and open to the public. Sign-up is from 9 a.m. until noon, with the contest starting at 1 p.m. The event kicks off with a promenade on Allen Street, between Fourth and Fifth, then shifts to Schieffelin Hall for judging.
“Sign up at one of the Vigilantes’ tables and have fun competing in this popular event,” said Sue Simons, one of the organizers. “We always get good participation and the promenade is well attended by the crowd.”
Judges will be awarding prizes in seven adult categories and one children’s category.
“Come decked out in your 1880s Old West costumes and strut your stuff in front of our judges,” Simons said.
First- and second-place awards will be presented in eight categories on Saturday.
The first-place winners are invited back on Sunday to vie for best of show. In addition, all participants who did not win a first-place award on Saturday are invited to return on Sunday for a “Judges’ Pick” award.
The Judges’ Pick winner will go up against Saturday’s first-place winners for a chance at the coveted Best of Show title and $100.
All first-place winners from the seven adult categories receive an award and $50, while second-place winners receive $25. The children’s category winner receives a large plush horse and $10, Simons said.
Besides registering on Saturday, contestants can preregister for the contest by emailing their name, phone number and class they wish to enter to Simons at slsimons@hotmail.com.
Founded in 1946 and incorporated in 1954, the Tombstone Vigilantes is a nonprofit organization that raises money for a number of local programs and projects. Some of those include the Tombstone Small Animal Shelter, Tombstone Food Bank and Senior Center.