Tombstone Unified School District Board President Keith Guin listens to Huachuca City School Counselor Karina Martinez talk about a garden that students planted during a tour of the Huachuca City School campus on Wednesday. Also pictured is Martinez's daughter Amethyst Tyson, a Buena High School student who helps with the garden project.
Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere conducted a tour of Huachuca City School prior to Wednesday's board meeting where he showcased improvements to the school campus while touching on future changes that are planned.
Prior to the Tombstone Unified School District board meeting Wednesday, district Superintendent Robert Devere conducted a tour of the Huachuca City School campus where he highlighted recently completed upgrades and talked about plans for future improvements.
The state School Facilities Board (SFB) funded a major weatherization project that brought double-paned glass windows and new paint to buildings throughout the campus. The $1.3 million project was completed earlier in the school year. Weatherization protects buildings from the elements and reduces energy consumption by optimizing energy efficiency. Painting the buildings not only contributed to their efficiency but improved the campus’s appearance by giving all the buildings a fresh, vibrant look.
Reconfiguring the student drop off area in front of the school to make it safer is another project underway at Huachuca City School. An area where vehicles currently park will be replaced with landscaping and school buses will have a new turn around area by utilizing a dirt lot near the school gymnasium.
“We’re waiting for the funding commitment from the state for the parking lot changes,” Devere said. “About $400 thousand dollars from the state will be used for this project, which falls under adjacent-ways funding.”
Most of the sidewalks throughout the school campus will be replaced or extended, also once state funding comes through. Cracks in the concrete are causing safety concerns because of trip hazards, Devere said.
Improving drainage throughout the campus is another issue that needs to be addressed. Sections of the campus will need grading to improve slope and divert pooling water away from buildings. More rain gutters will be added as well. The school’s drainage and grading project will come through SFB funding for about $1.5 million.
“It’s important that we get water away from these buildings,” Devere said. “At the most critical times of the year, some of them are flooding and some have moisture seeping.”
The district is applying for SFB grant money to fund upgrades to restrooms at Huachuca City and Walter J. Meyer schools.
“The restrooms are well maintained, but they’re just getting tired."
A garden created by members of the school’s gardening club, under the direction of counselor Karina Martinez, represented another stop on the school tour. A vacant patch of land near the elementary school has been converted into a type of demonstration or teaching garden maintained by students.
“Between 30 and 35 students participate in the garden,” Martinez said. “We have three different sections. The first section is desert and native plants that don’t require much water. The second is dedicated to flowering and pollinator plants, while the third section is for production plants.”
Beans, peas, bell peppers, tomatoes, cabbage, kale, basil, and thyme are examples of some of the produce the students have planted in the garden’s production side.
Martinez plans to expand the garden next year and may even add a couple of fruit trees.
The School Facilities Board (SFB) is waiting for the state’s budget before moving forward on projects that are in the queue, Devere said. Once the money is available, the district will start construction on three roofs at Walter J. Meyer School and one at Huachuca City school. The school district expects to receive about $2 million in SFB money once the funding is approved.
