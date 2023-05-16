Prior to the Tombstone Unified School District board meeting Wednesday, district Superintendent Robert Devere conducted a tour of the Huachuca City School campus where he highlighted recently completed upgrades and talked about plans for future improvements.

The state School Facilities Board (SFB) funded a major weatherization project that brought double-paned glass windows and new paint to buildings throughout the campus. The $1.3 million project was completed earlier in the school year. Weatherization protects buildings from the elements and reduces energy consumption by optimizing energy efficiency. Painting the buildings not only contributed to their efficiency but improved the campus’s appearance by giving all the buildings a fresh, vibrant look.

