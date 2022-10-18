Tombstone Helldorado Days, an action-packed celebration that commemorates Tombstone's Wild West history, starts Friday and continues through Sunday.

Celebrated on the third full weekend of October, Helldorado got its start in 1929 during a time when saloons served soft drinks because of prohibition. Organized by Tombstone Helldorado, Inc. the festival was designed as an historically accurate version of the town’s silver mining heyday, with citizens encouraged to dress in 1880s attire, participate in reenactments and greet visitors. Celebrities, government officials, old timers, miners and authors were invited to the 1929 event, which was hailed as a success. 

