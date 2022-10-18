Tombstone Helldorado Days, an action-packed celebration that commemorates Tombstone's Wild West history, starts Friday and continues through Sunday.
Celebrated on the third full weekend of October, Helldorado got its start in 1929 during a time when saloons served soft drinks because of prohibition. Organized by Tombstone Helldorado, Inc. the festival was designed as an historically accurate version of the town’s silver mining heyday, with citizens encouraged to dress in 1880s attire, participate in reenactments and greet visitors. Celebrities, government officials, old timers, miners and authors were invited to the 1929 event, which was hailed as a success.
"According to folklore, Helldorado was created as a reunion of the miners, since mining was the reason Tombstone was established," said Steve Reeder, a long-time Tombstone resident and member of the Tombstone Vigilantes and Helldorado, Inc.
Through the years, locals have managed to keep the town’s most celebrated festival alive, with the 1880s clad characters, entertainment on Allen Street, gunfight reenactments throughout the weekend and a Sunday parade. Bands, gunfighters, saloon girls, cowboys and dancers fill the town every year during its historic celebration.
Today, visitors come from all over the country and world to stroll the town’s boardwalks, pose for photos with locals and take a step back in time while enjoying the town’s Old West history.
“This year marks our 93rd Helldorado celebration,” said Reeder, who has helped organize different events through the years. “We’re planning a full weekend of family-fun entertainment from Friday through Sunday. Reenactment groups are coming from Phoenix and California, along with a number of local groups who will be entertaining the crowd. All of the street entertainment is free.”
The following schedules provide a list of events and their estimated times during Helldorado weekend:
Friday starts at 10:40 a.m. with the national anthem on Allen Street, followed by an assortment of entrainment throughout the day.
Also on Friday, visitors are welcome to attend an Old Timers Reunion, held at 6:30 p.m. in the Rose Tree Museum on Fourth and Toughnut streets, for the coronation of Miss Helldorado.
“We have three young ladies who are being recognized as Miss Helldorado this year,” Reeder said. “All three are Tombstone High School seniors who were selected for their grade point average, community service and outgoing personalities.”
The three are Kiersten Schilling, Skyler Nazzanti and Miranda Medlen-Ursell.
Johnny and Irma Escarcega, long-time Tombstone residents and former Tombstone Unified School District educators, have been selected as grand marshals for Sunday’s Helldorado Days parade who also will be honored at the old timers reunion.
Saturday’s list of street entertainers include out-of-town groups that come to Tombstone every year for Helldorado Days festivities.
3:30 — Tombstone Vigilantes perform the Fremont Street gunfight.
There will be twilight performances on Allen Street starting between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Some shops plan to remain open a little later than usual Saturday evening.
Sunday
10:40 —National Anthem
11:00 — Annual parade down Allen Street
12:30 — BB’s dance group
12:50 — Legends of Tombstone
1:10 — Wild West Witches
1:30 — Beard and Mustache contest
1:50 — Bella Madrid belly dancers
2:10 — Tombstone Vigilantes
2:30 — Superstition Regulators
3:05 — Tombstone Vigilantes perform the Fremont Street gunfight
3:35 — Raffle drawing for a Henry Big Boy special edition .45 caliber rifle. Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $20, and are available in locations throughout Tombstone.
“We invite everyone to come out and help celebrate ‘the town too tough to die’ and its rich western history through this annual event,” Reeder said. “Helldorado delivers a fun weekend that takes folks back into a very different era.”
