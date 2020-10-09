TOMBSTONE — There’s a new marshal in Tombstone.
After serving five years as Tombstone Marshal, Bob Randall has retired. He is being replaced by long-time law enforcement officer Tom Alinen, who is stepping in as an interim marshal until a permanent candidate is sworn into the position.
Both men have extensive backgrounds in law enforcement, having worked with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Sierra Vista Police Department before their roles as Tombstone marshal. Both came with recommendations from Sheriff Mark Dannels, and have earned the support of Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule.
“I want to thank Bob Randall for his dedication and hard work in bringing the Tombstone Marshal’s Office into the 21st century,” Escapule said. “Working with Bob Randall over the past five years has been an honor. He is a devoted law enforcement officer and has been an outstanding marshal,” Escapule said of Randall’s service.
“Once again, I want to express my appreciation to Sheriff Mark Dannels for his willingness to help the City of Tombstone and give us one of his top hands, Commander Tom Alinen, to run our marshal’s office until we find the right person to fill the position. I believe that Commander Alinen’s experience in law enforcement for the last 45 years will continue the professionalism that Bob Randall instilled in our marshal’s office. We have a police department that we can be proud of.”
About Bob RandallRandall started his career in law enforcement in 1978 while working for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. After nearly four years with CCSO, he was hired by the Sierra Vista Police Department where he worked from 1981 until 2015, when he “officially” retired from law enforcement.
“I actually retired from the police department in 2008, but returned 10 days later when I decided I wasn’t ready for retirement,” Randall said. “Through my career with Sierra Vista PD, I started out as an officer, spent two tours in special ops as a detective and then finished out my career as a motorcycle officer, which I really enjoyed,” he said. “I spent 10 years on the motorcycle squad before I retired from Sierra Vista PD in 2015.”
When Sheriff Dannels approached Randall about the possibility of working as Tombstone Marshal, he was immediately intrigued. For the second time in his career, Randall stepped out of retirement and accepted a new law enforcement role, this time as marshall of the “Town Too Tough to Die.”
“I held the marshal’s position exactly five years to the day, from Sept. 29, 2015 to Sept. 29, 2020,” he said.
“I truly loved everything about the five years I served as Tombstone’s marshal,” he said. “I loved the people I worked with, the hectic event weekends, the 1880s clad town’s people, the boisterous saloons, just everything about the job.”
Randall also spoke of how he enjoyed working with Mayor Escapule.
“He sincerely loves the City of Tombstone and gives his heart and soul to the town,” he said. “The support that he gives the marshal’s office is appreciated.”
Randall said the marshal’s office could not have accomplished nearly what they were able to do without the mayor’s support.
“I’ve been retired for two whole days now, and I already miss my being Tombstone Marshal,” said Randall, who plans to be one of the town’s frequent visitors. Now that he’s officially retired — again — Randall will be doing a lot of camping and boating with family and friends.
Reintroducing Tom AlinenCCSO Special Ops Commander Alinen comes to the marshal’s position with 45 years experience in law enforcement. In addition to his current role with the sheriff’s office, Alinen is stepping into the interim marshal position at the request of Sheriff Dannels.
“Between the marshal’s office and my office in Bisbee, I’m bouncing back and forth between the two,” joked Alinen.
“Along with my normal duties during the week, it sounds like my weekends are going to be pretty busy in Tombstone,” he added.
Since Arizona’s COVID restrictions are just starting to loosen up, Alinen said he’s really not sure what to expect when it comes to the town’s event weekends.
“The event weekends are starting up again after all the cancellations,” he said. “Schieffelin Days is this weekend (Oct. 10), and then it’s Helldorado Days the following weekend. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of crowds we’ll see.”
Alinen expects to be filling the temporary marshal’s position for about two months, as a potential candidate is currently going through processing to step in as the new, permanent marshal.
“I’m kind of excited about going down in Tombstone’s history books as one of the town’s marshals, even though my stint may be brief,” he said with a laugh.
Alinen’s law enforcement career started as an officer with the Huachuca City Police Department in 1975 where he held positions as patrolman, detective and chief of police. After being recruited by the Sierra Vista Police Department in 1978, he worked his way up to Chief of Police before retiring in September 2015.
It was one month later, in October 2015, that he started working as a commander with the Sheriff’s Office, where he is currently Commander of Special Operations.
When he’s not working, Alinen enjoys spending time taking care of his horses on his property in Whetstone. “And I enjoy spending time in our house in Alpine and going through the list of “honey-dos” that my wife, Mary, lines up for me,” he said.
“While out exploring the backcountry near Alpine, my wife and I enjoy photographing wildlife and the beautiful mountain areas up there.”