Tombstone High School’s JROTC Yellowjacket Battalion is hosting a raider meet and rifle competition Saturday at the high school.
“Along with Arizona, we’re going to have cadets from New Mexico, Texas and Nevada competing, representing 22 schools and over 450 cadets,” said Makeda Walker, Tombstone’s Yellowjacket Battalion Commander who also serves as the battalion’s rifle team captain. “We have 36 teams competing in the raider meet and 26 teams in the rifle competition this Saturday.”
To date, Tombstone High School hosts the only JROTC raider competition in Cochise County.
The raider side of the event is more action-packed, while the rifle competition is more of a mental exercise, requiring concentration and focus, Walker said.
Hector Lepley, a THS sophomore, is one of the school’s rifle team members. He was one of four cadets practicing in the JROTC building’s indoor range on Thursday.
“For me, shooting for the rifle team is almost therapeutic,” he said. “The way we learn to breathe and focus can be applied to other aspects of life. Despite the sound of rifles going off, I find it almost relaxing.”
With opening ceremonies starting at 8:30 a.m. on the high school football field, the public is invited to watch Saturday’s competitions.
“Given the number of people we’re going to have at our school on Saturday, this is a great event for our JROTC program,” Walker said. “It gives our school and JROTC program wonderful exposure.”
The rifle meet — named the Jackson Roser Memorial Shoot — will be held in the school gymnasium, with some shooters competing in the high school’s indoor range. Using Civilian Marksmanship Program rules, the meet uses air rifles. Competitors are required to fire 20 shots in each of the following positions: prone, standing and kneeling for a total of 60 shots.
The raider meet is a team event of 10 cadets, with eight team members participating in a number of physical activities. A minimum of two female cadets is required for each component of the competition, which consists of nine different stations. The teams are timed and scored on each station. Examples of what is expected of the teams include: a modified army fitness test of pushups and situps; a tire flip the width of the football field and back; tackling a rope bridge; a litter carry; a vehicle pull and an obstacle course.
“Once all nine stations are completed, the teams will start a 5K run/walk,” JROTC Army Instructor Dan Kilpatrick said. “Teams start in one-minute intervals. This is a grueling cross-country course, and most teams end up walking at some point as there is sand and a very steep hill they must climb.”
Volunteers from Headquarters Company of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence on Fort Huachuca will be grading the raider meet, as well as former cadets from Tombstone High School’s JROTC program. The Tombstone Fire Department is providing medical support, while Gunny’s Barbecue will be providing food.
“We hope people come out and watch the competition,” Walker said. “The rifle side is much more low key than the high-energy raider meet, but if you’ve never seen one of these competitions before, I think it’s a great way to see the kind of training our cadets go through.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone