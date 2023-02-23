Tombstone High School’s JROTC Yellowjacket Battalion is hosting a raider meet and rifle competition Saturday at the high school.

“Along with Arizona, we’re going to have cadets from New Mexico, Texas and Nevada competing, representing 22 schools and over 450 cadets,” said Makeda Walker, Tombstone’s Yellowjacket Battalion Commander who also serves as the battalion’s rifle team captain. “We have 36 teams competing in the raider meet and 26 teams in the rifle competition this Saturday.”

