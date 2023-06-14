Actor Michael Biehn signs autographs with his wife, Jennifer, by his side at a previous event in Tombstone. Biehn will be one of several actors in town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Tombstone" movie.
Actresses from the movie "Tombstone," Joanna Pacula, left, and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, chat with Sedona resident Rick Newlee while in the Crystal Palace in Tombstone in 2018. The actresses will be in Tombstone this weekend to celebrate the movie "Tombstone" 30 years after its release.
Actor Michael Biehn signs autographs with his wife, Jennifer, by his side at a previous event in Tombstone. Biehn will be one of several actors in town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Tombstone" movie.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE
Actresses from the movie "Tombstone," Joanna Pacula, left, and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, chat with Sedona resident Rick Newlee while in the Crystal Palace in Tombstone in 2018. The actresses will be in Tombstone this weekend to celebrate the movie "Tombstone" 30 years after its release.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE
This poster of the "Tombstone" 30th cast reunion lists the actors and actresses who will be in Tombstone the weekend of June 23-25.
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 1993 iconic movie “Tombstone,” a lineup of stars will be in the historic Western town from June 23-25.
“We’re pitching this as ‘History meets Hollywood in the town too tough to die when cast and crew from the famous movie Tombstone come out to celebrate 30 years of this iconic film,’” said Gordon Anderson, a Tombstone business owner who is organizing the event.
“Visitors will have opportunities to meet a number of the movie’s stars,” Anderson added. “Cast members will be signing autographs and greeting fans on Saturday (June 24) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday (June 25) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wyatt Earp’s Oriental Saloon, located at 500 E. Allen St.”
Michael Biehn — whose role in the movie is Johnny Ringo, a psychopathic member of the outlaw gang known as the Cowboys — frequently attends Tombstone’s events and has a loyal fan base. He will be greeting fans and signing autographs at Vintage Cowgirls, 510 E. Allen St.
While admission to the Oriental Saloon and Vintage Cowgirls is free, cast members will be charging for signatures and photos.
“People will need to bring cash if they want to take advantage of the signature and photo opportunities,” Anderson said.
To date, the following cast members are scheduled to be in Tombstone for the event: Biehn; Dana Wheeler-Nicholson as Mattie Earp; Joanna Pacula as (Big Nose) Kate; Christopher Mitchum as Hooker’s ranch foreman; John Philbin and Robert Burke as brothers Tom and Frank McLaury; Lisa Collina as Louisa Earp; Billy Zane as Mr. Fabian; Peter Sherayko as Texas Jack Vermillion; and Wyatt Earp, a distant cousin to the infamous gambler and lawman, who played Billy Claiborne in the movie.
“We may be hearing from other cast and crew members in upcoming days, but this represents the cast and crew that have committed to be here for the reunion so far,” Anderson said.
With Hollywood historian Julie Ann Ream as emcee, there will be two evening presentations at historic Schieffelin Hall, both designed to share inside information about the movie’s production.
On June 23 from 7-9 p.m., Mark Sankey, Mescal Movie Set director of marketing and media, will host a group of experts who will be exchanging stories about the movie. A number of Tombstone’s scenes were shot at the historic movie set.
Following Sankey’s presentation, actor Peter Sherayko will share behind-the-scenes history about the “Birth of the Buckaroos,” a group of cowboys and horsemen he created for the movie, Anderson said.
The June 24 event at Schieffelin Hall is an actors’ symposium featuring the movie’s cast members.
“While some tickets for Friday’s event on June 23rd are still available, the actors’ symposium scheduled for Saturday evening (June 24) is already sold out,” said Anderson. “But don’t despair. We’re encouraging fans to take advantage of the photo and signature opportunities on Saturday and Sunday afternoon at Wyatt Earp’s Oriental Saloon. Look for the big ‘meet the stars’ banner.”
Anderson said the 30th cast reunion event offers a rare opportunity for Western movie fans because of its lineup of stars.
“When it comes to the movie ‘Tombstone,’ this event represents a moment in time,” he said. “This many stars congregating in Tombstone at one time will probably never happen again.”
The movie is a classic that reverberates with people of all ages and is considered one of Hollywood’s top three Western movies, Anderson said.
“We’re raffling off a 32-ounce silver bar, donated by the Coin Gallery in Phoenix, Arizona,” he said. “Raffle tickets are $5 each, or six for $20.”
A group of select Western authors has been chosen to have books on sale in the foyer at Schieffelin Hall on June 23 and 24 before and after the evening events.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone