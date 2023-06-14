In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 1993 iconic movie “Tombstone,” a lineup of stars will be in the historic Western town from June 23-25.

“We’re pitching this as ‘History meets Hollywood in the town too tough to die when cast and crew from the famous movie Tombstone come out to celebrate 30 years of this iconic film,’” said Gordon Anderson, a Tombstone business owner who is organizing the event.

