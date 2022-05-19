Tombstone High School’s class of 2022 represents the school’s centennial graduating class.
Seventy-seven Tombstone Yellow Jackets will walk to "Pomp and Circumstance" Thursday evening to the cheers of parents, friends and alumni from past graduations. Many were students who graced the halls of Tombstone’s former high school, built in 1922. After the state deemed the historic old building no longer met state standards, a new high school was built in a different location northeast of town.
Tombstone’s 100th commencement program starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The 2022 graduates will be wearing traditional THS caps and gowns of Yellow Jackets black and gold as they walk onto Mike Hayhurst Field, named in honor of a former THS football coach. Hayhurst’s legendary high school coaching career stretched over five decades. He taught and coached at Benson, Marana, Marana Mountain View, Casa Grande, Buena and Tombstone high schools. After he died in May 2021, the field was dedicated in Hayhurst’s honor, amid Tombstone’s earlier 100th anniversary celebration, which was tied to October’s homecoming activities.
Hundreds of alumni from all over the country attended the homecoming and participated in associated activities.
The 16-member centennial committee went back to work and started planning a second 100-year celebration during Thursday’s graduation.
“I will be speaking at tonight’s graduation,” said Patricia Bjorhovde, who chaired the committee and served as one of the key organizers. “This is going to be a much smaller group of alums than what we had for the homecoming — about 75 or 80, unless there are a lot of walk ups on Friday."
There will be special seating for the alumni behind school faculty at the commencement program.
“Four previous valedictorians and salutatorians will be recognized Thursday night,” Bjorhovde said.
Tombstone’s 2002 valedictorian is Diego Nuñez and the salutatorian is Christina Tucker. Both students say they’re honored to be part of the centennial graduating class.
“Being a member of the 100th graduating class is an amazing feeling, and even more so that I’m the valedictorian,'' said Nuñez. “It’s a great honor and it’s crazy to think that we have a 100-year-long legacy behind us.”
As one of Friday’s activities, Bjorhovde will be presenting THS Principal David Thursby with a mock-up of the bronze plaque that is being made to commemorate the centennial, which will be mounted on the front of the high school once it arrives.
“It is quite remarkable that during the two events of the Tombstone High School Centennial year, the October Homecoming event and May's graduation, that nearly 500 alumni and spouses have returned to help celebrate such an important milestone,” Bjorhovde said. “It has been a true honor to chair the events, but the full credit must go to my hard-working committee of 16 dedicated individuals.”