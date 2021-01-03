The Tombstone community remained active in 2020. Here’s a look back:
Marshal Bob Randall retires
After serving five years as Tombstone marshal, Bob Randall retired. He was replaced with an interim marshal in Tom Alinen until a permanent candidate was sworn into office in November.
The permanent marshal’s position was filled by Jim Adams, whose resume includes an extensive background in law enforcement. He worked as a crime scene investigator for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and served more than 20 years with the Sierra Vista Police Department. Adams owned Apocalypse Arms and Military Surplus in Sierra Vista from 2014-19.
He comes to the position highly recommended by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and the former marshal, Randall.
COVID impact on Tombstone’s economy
Communities like Tombstone, which are almost solely dependent on tourism, were hit particularly hard by COVID through Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order to close retail stores and nonessential businesses in early 2020. The order literally shut Tombstone down, causing closures to its saloons, restaurants, shops and historic sites.
“It was as if the “town too tough to die” had indeed died through the government-imposed order last spring.
Tombstone and other small tourism communities throughout the state were among the hardest hit economically because of COVID.
Burro Races come to Tombstone
Folks were hauling you-know-what through Tombstone during Schieffelin Days the weekend of Oct. 10 when donkeys teamed up with human partners for the town’s first pack burro races. Robert Davenport, who referred to himself as the event’s “head ass,” pushed to bring the donkey dash to Tombstone after learning about this fast-growing sport with origins that trace back to Colorado’s early mining towns.
This year Schieffelin Days will be in April, with the popular burro races as an anchor activity.
Bull riding in Tombstone
Bull riding debuted in Tombstone in October during the town’s Helldorado Days weekend.
It was organized by Robby and Kati Jundt, owners of the Shoot Out Arena located near the Tombstone Courthouse. The Jundts hold bull riding on the third Saturday of every month.
During its launch weekend on Oct. 17, the event drew a crowd of 1,200 and earned the praises of local business owners and spectators.
TUSD opts for traditional graduation
The achievements of 106 Tombstone High School graduates were celebrated June 4 when students walked together as a class, with THS representing one of the few schools in the state to hold a “traditional” graduation.
Wearing Yellow Jackets black and gold, the Class of 2020 walked onto the high school football field to “Pomp and Circumstance” and a cheering crowd of family, friends and educators.
While the commencement program followed a traditional format, it was interwoven with a few “unconventional tweaks” in order to comply with current COVID-19 guidelines set by state officials.
Despite an environment of face masks, social distancing and the absence of congratulatory hugs and high-fives, reaction to the ceremony was overwhelmingly positive.