TOMBSTONE — Sixty years ago, in October 1962, Tombstone was designated as a registered national historic landmark by the U.S. Department of Interior.
The designation falls under the provisions of the Historic Sites Act of Aug. 21, 1935.
On Saturday, Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule read a proclamation commemorating the town’s important role in shaping the area’s western history.
Standing before Tombstone’s original city hall building on Fourth and Fremont streets, which now houses the Marshal’s Office, the mayor read the proclamation before a handful of people.
“This site possesses exceptional value in commemorating and illustrating the history of Arizona and the United States,” the mayor read. “The landmark designation represents official recognition that the city is an important part of western history and will play an important role in symbolizing that history for future generations.”
The proclamation also stated that the”citizens of Tombstone are united in their desire to maintain the historical importance of the site.”
The City of Tombstone will continue to preserve its Schieffelin Historic District and surrounding areas in accordance with historical accuracy relevant to the town’s founding years of 1878-1912, the mayor noted in the proclamation’s concluding paragraph.
Being designated as a national landmark is a big deal for the town, Escapule said.
“People go to web pages and look for historical places when they plan vacations, and Tombstone is at the top of the list. So, this designation is good for our town.”
Escapule also spoke briefly about the historic old City Hall building, now Marshal’s office.
Designed by Architect Frank Walker and built in 1882, the Victorian-style building was constructed of fired red brick and has been in continuous service since 1882. It has served mayors, marshals and city officials through the years.
“Today, along with its role as the Tombstone Marshal's Office, this building also serves as Magistrate Court, as a place for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol,” Escapule said.
“We put one million dollars worth of restoration work into this building a few years ago so we could continue to use it,” he said. “This building was placed on the National Register of Historic places in 1972 and is something the town wanted to preserve.”
Money for the historic building’s renovation project came through grants and donations.
