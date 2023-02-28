Western book festival

Local Western author Doug Hocking will be one of 10 presenters at Wednesday's Festival of Western Books in Tombstone. The event, held at Schieffelin Hall, features award-winning authors and is free of charge. 

The first Tombstone Festival of Western Books kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday at historic Schieffelin Hall in Tombstone.

This daylong event features a lineup of 10 award-winning authors, including Arizona’s very own Bob Boze Bell, editor and publisher of True West Magazine.

