For great tips on healthy living, be sure to stop by the Health and Safety Fair Saturday in Tombstone.
Organized by Healthy Tombstone, a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the health and welfare of citizens of Tombstone and surrounding communities, the fair is free and open to the public.
“This is our second fair, and we’re going to have 15 vendors from different walks of life represented,” said Norma Sullivan who co-chairs Healthy Tombstone and is one of the event organizers. “We’ve received wonderful support from a number of organizations and are looking forward to another successful event.”
The fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and will be held in a parking lot between Third and Fourth streets, near the Tombstone Art Gallery.
“The Arizona Rangers will be conducting gun safety demonstrations throughout the event and the Tombstone Fire Department will be talking about fire prevention,” said Sue Baz, who co-chairs the event with Sullivan. “Canyon Vista Medical Center out of Sierra Vista, Benson Hospital and Copper Queen Community Hospital will have information booths set up at the event.”
Funded with help from the Legacy Foundation and Copper Queen Community Hospital, Baz said the financial support made it possible for Tombstone to host the fair again this year.
"We hope to see the event continue to grow and improve every year," she said.
The purpose of the fair is to provide information about healthy lifestyles and showcase resources people may not know about.
Some of the agencies that will be represented include Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization Area Agency on Aging (SEAGO), La Fontera Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services (SEABHS), National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), the Cochise County Health Department and the University of Arizona Cancer Center.
Healthy Tombstone, which started in 2017, is known for its support of a number of health-related projects in Tombstone and surrounding communities.
“We supported bringing the Copper Queen Clinic in Tombstone, which has been a big success,” said Sullivan, who is one of Healthy Tombstone’s original members. “We urge Cochise County residents to attend Saturday’s fair and chat with the exhibitors about healthy lifestyles, resources and services.”
