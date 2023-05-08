Armed with electronic voice phenomena recorders, lasers, motion sensors and thermal cameras, paranormal investigators and ghost hunters converged in Tombstone Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the town’s first-ever Wild West Paracon.
“In a town known for its silver mines and gun fights, our paracon is going to add to Tombstone’s attractions by putting paranormal activities right under the spotlight,” said Bryan Harris, president of Goose Flats Paranormal, an investigating team based in Tombstone.
“We are a veteran-founded paranormal investigative team and are 100-percent donation funded. The money we receive through donations goes toward investigation expenses, equipment costs and maintenance. The remainder of the donation money goes back to the community.”
Bryan and his wife Bre Harris led multiple Ghost Hunt 101 investigations on Saturday at the Tombstone Cemetery on Allen Street. Donations received through the ghost hunt activities will go to a beautification project for the cemetery.
With paranormal activities happening all over town, the city cemetery was one of the only locations that welcomed children.
“We want to encourage kids to be interested in the paranormal,” Bryan Harris said.
On Saturday, Jackson and Lyla Marchitti, 8 and 5 years old respectively, participated in a paranormal investigation where they learned how to use motion sensors to detect spirits. The youngsters are the children of Jackie and John Marchitti of Peoria, Ariz.
“We love visiting Tombstone and follow everything Tombstone and everything paranormal, so when we learned about the town’s paracon, we knew we wanted to be here for it,” said Jackie Marchitti. “I think it’s wonderful that this particular activity welcomes kids.”
Placing a bluetooth speaker on an unmarked grave, Harris was able to pick up garbled chatter between two spirits, a little girl he identified as Emma and a miner named Carlos.
“From the interactions that we have with Carlos, we believe he was a miner who possibly died in a mining accident of some sort,” Harris explained. "We don't know when he died, nor do we know how old he was at the time of his death."
George Howison and Tanya Hummel of Prescott Valley, Ariz. were among those gathered at the cemetery.
“There are a lot of paranormal activities going on in Prescott all the time,” Hummel said. “They actually hold paranormal tours in the tunnels that run under the entire town of Prescott, and those tours are very popular. It’s fascinating to visit different towns with paranormal activities and experience the interactions. We’re having a blast in Tombstone.”
Later in the evening, about 25 people descended into the Good Enough Silver Mine with the mine’s manager Robert Davenport leading the group. There, investigators communicated with spirits through flashlights.
Jolene Breen, a resident of Henderson, Nev. and her three friends, also from Nevada, are members of That Ghost Group, or TGG. They had attended other activities throughout the day and were about to go into the Goodenough Mine for that paranormal activity.
“We were at Schieffelin Hall for the speakers earlier today, and they were fantastic,” Breen said. “Jeff Woolwine really knows his UFOs. The Native American paranormal team, Unearthing the Supernatural, was another one of our favorites. We thought they were fabulous.”
Chris Turner, a member of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) West Coast is from Orange County, Calif.
“This is my first time ever in Tombstone,” he said. “It’s the most pleasant, warm-hearted town that I have ever visited. I want to give a big shout out to everybody who organized this town’s first paracon. I plan to be back for the next one. It’s been a great experience.”
Event coordinator Tracy King, who lives in Maricopa, Ariz. has organized other paracon gatherings. When she learned that Tombstone was interested in holding its first paranormal event, she contacted its marketing director Bruce Burnett and offered her services as event coordinator.
“I thought the Goodenough Mine investigation was fabulous,” she said. “To my knowledge, it had not been investigated before, and Robert Davenport allowed us to go down into the mine. We were able to investigate an active part of the mine with a lot of activity, which was fantastic.”
King said the event received great reviews from the public.
About 300 people attended the investigations, and for a first-ever event, that was a great turnout, Burnett said.
“With 14 different paranormal investigations happening all over town, there’s no other paracon in the entire world that has as many investigation sites as Tombstone does,” Burnett said. “All of the speakers praised the event, and said it was one of the best they had ever experienced.”
Burnett and his team are already planning a second paracon for the first weekend in May 2024.
“We had such great success with this one that we’re looking forward to future paracon events,” Burnett said. “We hope they continue to grow and draw more people every year to investigate the town's haunts."