Armed with electronic voice phenomena recorders, lasers, motion sensors and thermal cameras, paranormal investigators and ghost hunters converged in Tombstone Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the town’s first-ever Wild West Paracon.

“In a town known for its silver mines and gun fights, our paracon is going to add to Tombstone’s attractions by putting paranormal activities right under the spotlight,” said Bryan Harris, president of Goose Flats Paranormal, an investigating team based in Tombstone.

