TOMBSTONE — Tombstone is taking a momentary step away from its gun slinging image this weekend by introducing something different for the public’s enjoyment.
The town’s fourth annual Wine Celebration will be held Saturday and Sunday where offerings from 12 Cochise County wineries are sure to delight every palate. The event, organized by the nonprofit Tombstone Forward, promises to bring out the wine connoisseur in every participant.
While past wine celebrations were held in the city park, this year’s event is being shifted to the Tombstone city parking lot on historic Allen Street between Third and Fourth streets across from the OK Corral. The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Wine tasters must be at least 21 years old. Identification is required to purchase a wristband for the event.
“For $25, participants receive a commemorative wine glass and five wine sampling tickets,” said TJ Thompson, a wine celebration committee member and owner of Double Adobe Vineyards. “There will be a food vendor at the event both days.”
The celebration is held every April and October.
“We’ve been doing this since 2018, but COVID caused us to shut down in 2020. We were able to get back up and running again last year,” Thompson said.
With a variety of “really good Arizona wines,” Thompson said committee members are always pleased with the great turnout at its past wine celebrations.