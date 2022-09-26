Wine celebration

Tombstone's fourth annual wine celebration is Saturday and Sunday. 

TOMBSTONE — Tombstone is taking a momentary step away from its gun slinging image this weekend by introducing something different for the public’s enjoyment.

The town’s fourth annual Wine Celebration will be held Saturday and Sunday where offerings from 12 Cochise County wineries are sure to delight every palate. The event, organized by the nonprofit Tombstone Forward, promises to bring out the wine connoisseur in every participant.

