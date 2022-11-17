TubaChristmas is returning to Tombstone for the 10th year, bringing traditional holiday music performed in the deep, throaty sounds of low brass instruments.
The free performance, which features low brass players of all ages, will fill Tombstone city park on Third and Allen streets at 1 p.m. Dec. 10.
“Anyone who plays the tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, or baritone is invited to participate,” said Lorie Sheridan, band director of Joyce Clark Middle School and a euphonium player who is coordinating the event with Tombstone resident and euphonium player Larry Bowers. “This concert is a unique experience for both the audience and our performers. They range from beginners to well-seasoned players. It’s not often that you hear this many low brass voices at once. It’s neat to see beginners sitting next to people who have been playing their entire lives.”
Every year a new conductor is selected to lead Tombstone's ensemble. This year’s director will be Michael Hodges, a Buena High School alum who is finishing a degree in music education at Northern Arizona University. He is a student teacher for Deer Valley School District in Phoenix and will be the music teacher at Deer Valley Middle School in January.
Low brass players interested in joining the TubaChristmas performance should plan to attend a rehearsal at Tombstone High School, 1211 N. Yellow Jacket Way, northeast of Tombstone, the morning of the concert.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the rehearsal starts at 9:30 a.m.
Performers should bring a $10 registration fee, an official TubaChristmas music book — available for purchase in both bass and treble clef and used at the event every year — their horn and stand to the rehearsal.
Performers are encouraged to wear festive attire and decorate their horns.
TubaChristmas was conceived in 1974 by the late tubist Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, born on Christmas day in 1902. Now in its 48th year, TubaChristmas concerts have been performed annually at countless venues throughout the world.
