TubaChristmas

The annual TubaChristmas concert is in its 10th year in Tombstone.

 Dana Cole herald/review

TubaChristmas is returning to Tombstone for the 10th year, bringing traditional holiday music performed in the deep, throaty sounds of low brass instruments.

The free performance, which features low brass players of all ages, will fill Tombstone city park on Third and Allen streets at 1 p.m. Dec. 10.

