TOMBSTONE — If all goes according to plan, Tombstone Unified School District will reopen as scheduled on Aug. 3.
During Wednesday’s governing board meeting at Huachuca City School, TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere addressed a few reopening recommendations for the board’s consideration. His discussion also touched on the “Roadmap for Reopening Schools” document provided by the Department of Education and State Superintendent of Instruction Kathy Hoffman.
The document presents strategies for starting the 2020-2021 school year in the wake of COVID-19.
Through the roadmap, local educational agencies are advised to coordinate with health departments, health centers, physicians and health care providers as well as a number of stakeholders for guidance while adhering to updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials.
The roadmap is intended as a guide for the purpose of successful school re-entry and will be revised and updated regularly as more data and resources are made available by the CDC and other agencies.
“The main idea that I took out of the roadmap is that it says schools are free to use local controls to do what is best for their district,” Devere said. “With the coronavirus continuing to surge, especially along the border, there are still a lot of unknowns that we’re contending with. All we can do is follow state and local guidelines to make the best possible decisions for our district.”
Devere also noted that without legislative action, the state’s current ADM (average daily membership) funding formula no longer allows schools to turn to remote education. Nor will schools receive ADM funds for hybrid education, which is when students come to school part time and work at home part time.
“At this time, schools will not receive ADM funding for remote or hybrid education, unless state legislators approve those options,” Devere said. “If that happens, then the school district will take a look at them as possible considerations. Right now, everything is up in the air.”
The district plans to send surveys to parents for input on how they feel it would be best for schools to reopen.
One of the items on the survey is the possibility of a modified schedule.
Coming up with creative methods for social distancing, establishing hand sanitizing stations throughout the district’s three campuses and finding ways to space students on buses and in the cafeteria during lunch were other items Devere addressed.
Meanwhile, the school district is making its campuses as safe as possible as preparations are underway to start school at the scheduled time.
“Everything hinges on what the coronavirus does and decisions from our legislators,” Devere said. “There are a lot of uncertainties, so we’re watching the data and listening to state officials and guiding agencies. We will keep the public informed as we make decisions that affect the district.”