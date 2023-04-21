TOMBSTONE — A welfare check on a 70-year-old man Thursday evening turned into a shooting spree after investigators said the individual pointed a gun at an emergency medical technician, then began firing off his revolver through a window of his recreational vehicle.
When all was said and done, Curtiss Wayne Weberg had fired his .45 Long Colt Revolver 24 times, said Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams.
Surprisingly, no one was hurt, Adams said.
The incident prompted a multi-agency response after Adams called for reinforcements Thursday at about 7 p.m. That's when Weberg began shooting from inside his RV at the Trail Riders Inn, 13 N. Seventh St.
Adams said before the fracas erupted, a relative of Weberg's had asked the fire department to look in on the septuagenarian because he possibly had been ill, Adams said.
"He pointed a gun at medical personnel and they took issue with it and reported it," Adams said.
When the marshal's office responded to the RV it became apparent more help was needed because of Weberg's actions, Adams said.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carol Capas said Thursday night that Weberg surrendered just before 9 p.m. after negotiators at the scene talked with him.
Aside from the marshal's office, sheriff's deputies and the sheriff's SWAT team responded to the scene, along with troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, officials said.
It's unknown why the elderly man pointed his weapon at the EMT, Adams said.
It's also unclear whether Weberg, who shows no criminal history in Cochise County, lives in Tombstone permanently or was just passing through.
For now, his accommodations are at the Cochise County Jail where he's being held on $500,000 bond after having his first appearance Friday at the Bisbee Justice Court, Adams said.
Weberg was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer on duty and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.
