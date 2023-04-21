weberg

Curtiss Wayne Weberg

TOMBSTONE — A welfare check on a 70-year-old man Thursday evening turned into a shooting spree after investigators said the individual pointed a gun at an emergency medical technician, then began firing off his revolver through a window of his recreational vehicle.

When all was said and done, Curtiss Wayne Weberg had fired his .45 Long Colt Revolver 24 times, said Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams. 

