BENSON — A tractor trailer rollover accident temporarily blocked eastbound traffic at mile marker 302 of the Interstate 10 onramp Thursday morning.
The single vehicle, non-injury accident was called in around 10:22 a.m., said Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.
“Our investigator does not believe speed was a factor in the collision,” Graves said..
While the accident was still under investigation Thursday afternoon, DPS is attributing the incident to a disproportionate load, which may have shifted when the driver took the corner, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
Along with DPS, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Benson Police Department assisted at the scene.