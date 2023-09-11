bp 2

A Border Patrol vehicle is seen off U.S. Route 80 in Douglas.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW file

A Mexican national charged with breaking the nose of a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Naco on March 4 has been ordered to stand trial Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court, according to public documents. 

Mario Garcia-Estrada remains in pretrial detention while awaiting trial on two charges involving assault of a federal officer. One count alleges Garcia-Estrada intentionally attacked Agent L.B. around 4 a.m. as the agent tried to take him into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the United States. 

