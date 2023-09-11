A Mexican national charged with breaking the nose of a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Naco on March 4 has been ordered to stand trial Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court, according to public documents.
Mario Garcia-Estrada remains in pretrial detention while awaiting trial on two charges involving assault of a federal officer. One count alleges Garcia-Estrada intentionally attacked Agent L.B. around 4 a.m. as the agent tried to take him into custody on suspicion of illegally entering the United States.
The other count alleges Garcia-Estrada, who is in his early 20s, engaged in unlawful physical contact with the agent.
In addition to the broken nose, the agent suffered other injuries to her face and arms, according to the criminal complaint authored by USBP Agent Rafael Ruiz.
Ruiz noted in the complaint that a government surveillance camera observed a group of suspected undocumented migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border just west of Bisbee. Several agents, including Agent L.B., responded to the area near State Route 92 and Foudy Road.
“Agent L.B. located one person, later identified as Mario Garcia-Estrada, hiding in brush and arrested him,” Ruiz wrote. “When Agent L.B. attempted to place Garcia-Estrada into the back of the patrol vehicle, Garcia-Estrada turned around and shoved Agent L.B.”
Ruiz noted Garcia-Estrada then “got on top of Agent L.B. and punched her several times in the face” before he fled on foot. Other agents took Garcia-Estrada into custody while the injured agent was transported to the hospital.
Garcia-Estrada was the subject of a detention hearing shortly after his arrest. At the time, a federal magistrateruled there was a “serious risk” Garcia-Estrada would not appear for trial. As a result, the judge denied bail in the case and ordered the U.S. Marshal Service to keep custody of the defendant.
When setting the trial date, a federal magistrate also imposed a plea deadline of Oct. 20 if the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) and Garcia-Estrada want to resolve the case without a trial.
The violent attack on Agent L.B. garnered national media attention at the time. USBP Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin addressed the incident a few days later.
“I am grateful to say she is recovering, and I am extremely proud of her and her teammates’ courage in arresting her attacker,” Modlin stated. “Our agents face extreme risks in the field, and those who bring them harm will be brought to justice.”
Even then-USBP Chief Raul L. Ortiz issued a statement about the attack.
“We take any assault on our agents seriously, and in coordination with the FBI and the USAO are prosecuting the subject for assault on a federal officer and illegal entry,” Ortiz stated.
The FBI handled the investigation into the assault along with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. There has been no update as to the agent’s condition, per USBP policy.
