Trust helps establish another conservation easement on grasslands

TUCSON — The Arizona Land and Water Trust has again worked with private landowners in Cochise County, Arizona Game and Fish and other partners to place conservation easements on land, which prevents development and conserves water use.
In a Zoom Virtual Happy Hour held Oct. 16, Liz Patterson, Arizona Land and Trust executive director, celebrated the non-profit’s 41 years of action and successes in establishing about 56,200 acres of conservation easements across southern Arizona.
The latest 2,200-acre addition, in which AzLWT partnered with AzGF and the groups Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, led to conservation easements on the Tombstone Ranch, which lies to the west of Elfrida and to the southeast of Tombstone. The southern most part of the property straddles Whitewater Draw, which extends from north of Elfrida south to Douglas and supplies storm water to the wildlife area renowned for many species of waterfowl, including the greater sandhill cranes that winter there in the thousands each year. The surrounding grasslands also increase the number of other migratory birds like the redwing and yellow-headed blackbirds who arrive in huge flocks.
Patterson said, “It was the perfect example of partnering to get projects done.”
However, it was not an easy task, as providing public access to the grasslands and meant working with private landowners to get approval for an access path, said Al Eiden, Western Regional Director of Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, which has about 140,000 members across the U.S..
Eiden oversees all operations in the western U. S. including supervision of more than 30 habitat restoration biologists who work to restore grassland, sagebrush and riparian habitats. He has been working to restore critical wildlife habitats for more than 15 years. For 13 of those years, he worked for AzGF and led the program for landscape–level habitat restoration by partnering with private landowners.
“We were interested in Tombstone Ranch for its grasslands,” Eiden said. “We create wildlife recreation opportunities for future generations with permanent conservation easements. Sustainable management is really a big factor for us.”
The landowners, who wished to remain anonymous, agreed to allow permanent outdoor recreational access, in part so the clubs could monitor the populations of rabbits, quail and other small game, Eiden said. Members of the southern Arizona pheasant and quail associations, headquartered in Sonoita, contributed to the club and agreed that the funds be speny on the permanent easement.
“We want to get people outdoors and provide a habitat for wildlife and people,” Eiden said.
Working with Eiden was Kyle Dutro, AzGF landowner relations program coordinator.
“Getting people to the property was the biggest hurdle,” Dutro said. “We found a willing property owner and we started to move forward. This is the first conservation easement in Arizona with perpetual access.”
The partners will be working on fencing and signage.
Cameron Becker, AzLWT land protection and stewardship manager, responded in an email: "Access to Tombstone Ranch will be allowed seasonally by foot or horse for the sole purpose of hunting. The time of year that access is allowed will be January 1 thru March 1 and August 15 thru December 31 of each year."
Arizona Birding Trail in the work
Charles Hofer, wildlife biologist with AzGF, told those in attendance he is part of the team building an Arizona Birding Trail much like those in other states that highlight areas where certain species may be found. The trail is a comprehensive list of sites across the state.
Working together are AzGF, Tucson and Arizona Audubon, National Park Service, Sonora Joint Venture Binational Bird Conservation, Pima, Maricopa and Pinal counties, Arizona State Parks and Trails and AzLWT.
Through special maps and cell phone apps, people who come to visit will be able to check the online resource and add to their Arizona experience, Hofer said. The team is identifying sites across the state and creating content about the different types of species that make Arizona one of the top birding sites in the world. So far, 309 sites have been identified, but he expects more.
“This allows someone sitting at home to see what’s available close-by for a quick trip to a site, or plan a week of traveling the state to visit as many sites as they wish," Hofer said.
It is a long-term project and Hofer expects the website to be up and running sometime next year with the phone app to be available in 2022.