Destiny Huerta

SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Tucson woman on Wednesday, Sept. 6, on allegations that she committed multiple burglaries on two separate days this week.

The first crime was committed at about 3:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, when the suspect allegedly stole a laptop from High Desert Dentistry, located at 5100 E. Hwy 90. Then at about 8:20 p.m. that same day, the same suspect made forced entry into the office of Suncrest Apartments, located at 105 Toscanini Ave., and stole a set of keys and some cancelled checks, according to police.

