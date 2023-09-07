SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Tucson woman on Wednesday, Sept. 6, on allegations that she committed multiple burglaries on two separate days this week.
The first crime was committed at about 3:10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, when the suspect allegedly stole a laptop from High Desert Dentistry, located at 5100 E. Hwy 90. Then at about 8:20 p.m. that same day, the same suspect made forced entry into the office of Suncrest Apartments, located at 105 Toscanini Ave., and stole a set of keys and some cancelled checks, according to police.
Then on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at about 2 a.m. the suspect allegedly forced entry into the McDonald’s located at 1200 E. Fry Blvd. and attempted to break into the cash registers. The final crime occurred later that same day at about 8:40 a.m. when the suspect forced entry into Lee’s Auto Sales located at 1200 E. Fry Blvd. The suspect then removed two sets of keys and stole a 2014 Dodge Dart by driving it through the fence to the south, fleeing the scene.
SVPD officers located the Dodge Dart at a local motel as the suspect exited the stolen vehicle and entered a room at the motel. Officers contacted the suspect, 22-year-old Tucson-resident Destiny Huerta, and arrested her for the stolen vehicle at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday.
Through the course of the investigation, to include a review of surveillance videos from the other crime scenes, Huerta was charged with five counts of burglary, one count of theft of means of transportation, and one count of possession of burglary tools. Huerta was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on an $8,000 bond.
