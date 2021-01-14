TOMBSTONE — In the first board meeting of the new calendar year Wednesday evening, Tombstone Unified School District Governing Board members were presented with a number of agenda items and updates.
Much of the meeting centered on such COVID-related discussions as when the district's students should return to in-person learning, COVID’s impact on teachers, students, parents and staff, a recommendation to drop hybrid learning from the district's three instruction options and whether the district should participate in winter sports.
Three returning governing board members were sworn into office at the start of the meeting.
Board member Keith Guin conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Rick Shelley, Mike Hayhurst and Randy Keeling.
Hayhurst, who had been serving as the district’s board president, nominated Shelley as new president, with the nomination receiving board approval. Guin was voted-in as the board’s vice-president.
On the subject of COVID and its impact on schools, TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere talked about Gov. Doug Ducey’s State of the State address in which the governor said, “We will not be funding empty seats or allowing schools to remain in a perpetual state of closure.”
Ducey is pushing for schools to reopen their doors, despite the state’s rising COVID cases. Reopening schools presents concerns with some faculty and staff members who are worried about potential exposure to COVID. Currently, TUSD's three campuses (Tombstone High School, Walter J. Meyer School and Huachuca City School) are closed to in-person learning.
“This is a very tough decision with so many factors that must be considered,” said Devere, who noted the district's teachers and staff are split down the middle when it comes to reopening the schools.
After some discussion, the board approved returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 19. Based on Devere’s recommendation, board members voted to offer in-person and remote instruction only, and will be dropping its hybrid option.
“Hybrid as an option, along with the other two instruction styles, has proven to lack effectiveness for students and presents problems for teachers,” Devere explained in an email to board members. “All three principals (David Thursby, Scot Roppe and Kevin Beaman) and I strongly recommend dropping the hybrid option.”
In that same email to the board, Devere presented the following reasons for the recommendation:
- The hybrid option creates inconsistencies in the attendance reporting system;
- Many parents are not following the set schedules;
- Parents are not always aware of when their student is not attending school in person;
- Students tend to treat the remote days as days off from school;
- The hybrid option is the No. 1 issue that needs to be fixed, as identified by teachers at all three campuses.
Board members also voted to allow participation in winter sports — basketball, soccer and wrestling — with games starting the first week in February.
While Devere did not recommend participating in wrestling because of its “indoor, high contact nature,” the board approved all three winter sports.
In his districtwide update, Devere discussed state-funded construction projects that will be happening throughout the district, financed with School Facilities Board money.
Devere talked about a pre-construction meeting regarding work that will be starting at Huachuca City School to bring the campus into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. The $335,000 project is fully funded by the SFB and will bring major upgrades to the school’s sidewalks, restrooms and other areas of the campus where ADA deficiencies have been identified.
“We have a lot of construction projects that are going to be happening around the school district,” Devere said. “We’ve been talking to you for four-and-a-half years about this project at Huachuca City School, and we now have full funding from the School Facilities Board.”
The ADA work at Huachuca City School represents one of six SFB-funded projects throughout the district for a combined total of nearly $3 million, Devere said.
In other news, the sale of the old Tombstone High School property on Fremont Street is still in the works. Devere said there are buyers interested in the property on a lease-purchase arrangement. The property has been for sale since 2006, when Tombstone’s current high school opened. Through the years, potential buyers expressing an interest in the historic old building have come and gone. The board approved a listing agreement extension with Long Realty.
The district’s next governing board meeting is 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Huachuca City School Library.