HUACHUCA CITY — Tombstone Unified School District is providing seven-day meal kits while the district’s campuses are closed to in-person learning.
A program of the United States Department of Agriculture, the district’s free meal-kit distribution started Thursday at both Huachuca City and Walter J. Meyer schools. There is no curbside pickup at Tombstone High School, but students who are enrolled at THS and live in the Sierra Vista area can go to any of the Sierra Vista schools to pick up meals, according to Tombstone School District Food Service Director Jeremy Summers.
Curbside pickup at Huachuca City School is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m., while Walter J. Meyer’s curbside pickup time is from 8:15 to 9 a.m.
In the Huachuca City area only, meal kits are being delivered on Friday to the same bus stop locations that were used during the last school closure. Delivery times will remain the same at each of the sites.
Students who live in the Tombstone area and want meals can go to Walter J. Meyer School during the scheduled curbside pickup time. This is a curbside pickup service only; there will be no meal deliveries in Tombstone.
“This distribution is temporary and will only take place on Dec. 18, unless the school district continues in a remote-learning setting after the Christmas break,” Summers said. “These meal kits are available to everyone from 0 to 18 years old.”
There currently are 330 TUSD students on free and reduced lunch status, Summers said.
“When COVID came along, a lot of families went through tough times because of job losses and stretches of unemployment,” he said. “This USDA meal program is intended to help families who are struggling because of a drop in income. We want to do whatever we can to get your child nutritious meals during this time.”
Initially scheduled to end Dec. 31, the USDA recently extended the free meal program through the end of June.
“We want to thank the district’s families for their continued support and assistance as we move through this time,” Summers said. “If there are any changes to our process when we return in January we will be sure to let you know.”
For information about the free meals, contact Summers at 520-457-2217, ext. 3289, or by email at jsummers@tombstone.k12.az.us.