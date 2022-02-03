SIERRA VISTA — No one is ever too young to give back to the community.
On Wednesday, Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services commended Ruby Ishoy, 17, and Amaya Owsley, 16, for their volunteer work with Barbara “Mama” Chavez on the department’s annual Christmas Toy Drive for the past three years.
“Our community is what helps us together,” said Ishoy, a junior at Buena High School. “It was really nice to be recognized by them.”
Her parents own Ruby’s Divine Chocolates, a chocolate shop named after her.
Ishoy and Owsley have volunteered their time to help Chavez with her celebrated hot dog stand — titled “Moose’s Hot Dogs” — for several events, local businesses and organizations, including National Night Out, Cochise Oncology, Cactus Estate Sales and the city of Sierra Vista.
“They are best friends, and they treat each other like sisters,” said Chavez. “They’ve been with me (for) what seems like forever now. But they’ll call me when they know that there is some kind of fundraiser going on.”
Donald Foster, Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services battalion chief, said the department wanted to honor and thank Ishoy and Owsley for generously volunteering their time to help out with the toy drive and well as other fundraisers and events throughout the community.
“They come down, donate their time, and help her with selling hot dogs to generate income for the Christmas Toy Drive,” said Foster. “It’s not just us, it’s community-wide.”
Ishoy said she met Chavez through her older sister, who saw Chavez with her hot dog stand while working at Cactus Estate Sales.
Ishoy asked Owsley if she wanted to help, too.
“My friend Ruby, she was like ‘Hey, I just got a job,’ “ said Owsley, a Buena senior. “And she was like ‘I don’t have time to help Ms. Barbara when I’m at my other job, so can you help her?’ So I was like ‘Yeah, sure. That sounds fun. I’ll help her.’ “
The pair said they volunteered with Chavez at the toy drive in December because of the cause.
“We think it’s such a great thing that they do the toy drive for kids that are less fortunate,” said Ishoy. “The fire department is actually very nice, and we were like ‘you know, this would be a great opportunity,’ ‘cause Amaya does want to be an EMT. It was just a great learning experience.
“Whenever Barbara needs us, she’ll give us a call.”
Chavez praises Ishoy and Owsley for their generosity in donating the tips they’ve received toward the department’s toy drive.
“It’s so sweet, they all want to give them a tip for them helping,” said Chavez. “I tell people when they give me tips ... they give it to the toy drive. When they’re paying for their hot dogs, they still give me tips, they still give the money, but I give it all to the toy drive and they (Ishoy and Owsley) do, too. If one can’t help, the other will help or they both come to help.”
Foster and Chavez praise the girls.
“It’s kinda rare to have teenagers do that amount of volunteer work,” said Foster. “To have them out there, dedicated (to) doing this three, four times a year in December just for us alone — not counting all of the other stuff — I’d say that speaks worlds about their characters.
“The fact that they’re willing to give up their free-time to come out and help their community, that’s a special individual no matter what age you are. I think that these two are really good examples of what it’s like to be a good, upstanding community member.”
Looking toward the future, the pair said they want to continue volunteering with their sights set on higher education after graduation.
Owsley, who’s graduating in May, is planning on attending college in Phoenix or Northern Arizona University for sports medicine, with her sights set on becoming an EMT once she turns 18.
Ishoy, who is in her junior year, said she hopes to attend school for business in Phoenix after graduation.
Foster said it is critical to provide these volunteer opportunities for the youth in the community.
“If we don’t start teaching our kids at that age what it is to be a good community member and giving back to the community, where are they going to learn it if you don’t give them the opportunity?” said Foster. “If we don’t give them opportunities to help us out, then we’re really not doing our part as leaders in the community.
“So anytime we can provide these types of opportunities, I think (it) is a good thing for them to learn. Honestly, they are the ones who are going to take the torch for the future; so, they have to be given an example and we have to show them a path to be able to do that.”