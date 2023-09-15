SIERRA VISTA — On Friday at noon, funeral services for U.S. Airman Walter B. Miklosh began.
A native of Chicago, Miklosh served in World War II as a navigator in the 678th Bombardment Squadron, 444th Bombardment Group 58th Bombardment Wing, 20th Bomber Command on a B-29 Superfortress.
“Second Lt. Miklosh navigated his superfortress at high altitudes and in doing so was part of an historical achievement, unparalleled that time,” Chaplain Richard Hill said at the service. “Second Lt. Miklosh’s crew was flying during early monsoon season, but we don’t know if that was a contributing factor. We do know that flying over the hump (the name allied pilots gave the eastern part of the Himalayan Mountains) was an extremely complex task, even for the best of us.”
Their plane went down in a rice paddy in India with 11 men onboard. Miklosh was 21 years old at the time.
“The entire crew perished in the crash, and Lt. Miklosh was one of the four soldiers who was unable to be found by investigating crew, beginning just two days later and continuing at various times over the past 79 years,” said Hill.
He highlighted the importance of the type of work Miklosh did, telling attendees his missions that provided supplies to soldiers tied up 1.5 million Japanese troops who would otherwise have fought the Americans in the Pacific.
“Air recruits literally flew into unmapped territory,” he said. “Japanese fighter planes, the towering mountain ranges, and the unpredictable weather made flying over the hump particularly hazardous.”
He emphasized the significance of Miklosh’s interment with military honors, explaining how it was the fulfillment of a promise.
“The word ‘repartirate,’ to return to one's own county, has a special meaning for American service members,” Hill said. “We have been promised that should we lose our lives in combat on foreign soil, America will honor that sacrifice. Keep faith with our fellow warriors and families, and bring us back home, because we never leave the fallen behind.”
“It is believed that 416,800 U.S. service members lost their lives in WWII,” Hill continued. “Today, due in large part to the persistence of the joint POW-MIA Accounting Agency, we celebrate the homecoming of one of our own.”
Present at the service was Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa and City Council members Carolyn Umphrey and Marta Messmer. Family members of Miklosh in attendance included his niece, Sierra Vista resident Bonita Wolfe, and her husband, Robert Wolfe, along with other nieces Judy Keating and Cindy Culhane.
“All of sudden, a few phone calls and they said ‘we’ve identified him officially, and now what do you want to do?’ ” Robert Wolfe said. “We opted to have him buried here at the cemetery in Sierra Vista. It’s a military town with the post, and we thought it would be appropriate.”
“None of us knew him; he died before we were born,” Bonita Wolfe said. “And it was his death that caused my dad to join the army so, by default, we love dad, we love Walter.”
Lastly, Keating shared her thoughts on the burial.
“It was an honor to be here, and we’re very proud of his service, and we’re glad he’s finally back home,” she said.