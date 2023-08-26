U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency Director, Lt. Gen. Skinner, passes the Joint Interoperability Test Command colors to U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Saxon during a change of command ceremony Aug. 17 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, as he takes the helm. (U.S. Army photo by Angelita Williams)
U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Matthias, outgoing commander for the Joint Interoperability Test Command bids adieu not only to his position, but also to a career spanning 31 years during the change of command ceremony Aug. 17 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
FORT HUACHUCA – U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Saxon recently took the reins of the Defense Information Systems Agency Joint Interoperability Test Command from U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Matthias during a moving change of command ceremony Aug. 17.
With its primary mission to test and certify joint interoperability among defense information systems, JITC paves the way for seamless communication and collaboration across different military platforms and units. This functionality is paramount in modern warfare, where the ability to share information rapidly and reliably can make the difference between victory and defeat. For the warfighter on the ground, in the air, or at sea, JITC's efforts translate to accurate intelligence, timely reinforcements and effective deployment of resources. By rigorously testing, validating and certifying the systems our forces rely on, JITC upholds its commitment to supporting not just the machinery of defense, but the men and women who operate it.
Upon his induction Saxon conveyed his enthusiasm to be part of the JITC team, expressing eagerness to build on earlier accomplishments and navigate the forthcoming challenges and opportunities for the organization.
"Building upon past achievements and eagerly facing future challenges encapsulate our organizational essence," Saxon said.
He emphasized the importance of JITC’s role in areas like test and evaluation, IT services and DOD leadership in ensuring robust support for the military personnel on the field.
Before this assignment, Saxon distinguished himself as the Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence assistant chief of staff for the U.S. Navy's 3rd Fleet. There he oversaw the Navy's trio of strategic communications centers, playing an instrumental role in supporting Task Force 124.
Matthias bid adieu, not only to his position but also to a career spanning 31 years. In his parting words, Matthias extended his heartfelt gratitude toward the personnel of JITC, the supporting organizations and teams. Matthias expressed his profound love and appreciation for his wife, Michelle, their sons, Arland and Ahren, and daughters, Rae and Alanna. He emphasized the significance of integrity, accountability and unity in serving the nation. Highlighting the values of love, energy, enthusiasm and expertise, Matthias shared the essence of his command philosophy – placing people at the heart of every mission and acknowledging their unmatched value.
DISA Director, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, presided over the ceremony. He commended Matthias' leadership, particularly his ability to steer JITC with unwavering focus during the pandemic, transforming it into a more robust organization with a rejuvenated sense of purpose.
