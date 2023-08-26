Saxon

U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency Director, Lt. Gen. Skinner, passes the Joint Interoperability Test Command colors to U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Saxon during a change of command ceremony Aug. 17 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, as he takes the helm. (U.S. Army photo by Angelita Williams)

FORT HUACHUCA – U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Saxon recently took the reins of the Defense Information Systems Agency Joint Interoperability Test Command from U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Matthias during a moving change of command ceremony Aug. 17.

With its primary mission to test and certify joint interoperability among defense information systems, JITC paves the way for seamless communication and collaboration across different military platforms and units. This functionality is paramount in modern warfare, where the ability to share information rapidly and reliably can make the difference between victory and defeat. For the warfighter on the ground, in the air, or at sea, JITC's efforts translate to accurate intelligence, timely reinforcements and effective deployment of resources. By rigorously testing, validating and certifying the systems our forces rely on, JITC upholds its commitment to supporting not just the machinery of defense, but the men and women who operate it.

U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Matthias, outgoing commander for the Joint Interoperability Test Command bids adieu not only to his position, but also to a career spanning 31 years during the change of command ceremony Aug. 17 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

