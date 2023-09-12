TUCSON — Adults age 60 and older who spend more time engaging in sedentary behaviors, such as sitting while watching TV or driving, may be at increased risk for developing dementia, finds a new study by University of Arizona and University of Southern California researchers.

The study shows the risk of dementia significantly increases among adults who spend over 10 hours a day engaging in sedentary behaviors like sitting — a notable finding considering the average American is sedentary for about 9.5 hours each day.

