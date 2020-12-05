PALOMINAS — Despite a couple of challenges, the Palominas Unorganized (Christmas) Parade made its way down Palominas Road Saturday right on schedule, just as it has for the past 37 years.
“We weren’t even sure this parade was going to be happening because the county was requiring an insurance policy which we did not have, and then because of Gov. Ducey’s order that requires a series of COVID mitigation measures for parades and other events,” said Palominas resident Susan Ostrander. “The Legion Riders out of Bisbee stepped up and covered the insurance, so that solved one hurdle. Then the county agreed to allow the parade to move forward, as long as everyone followed the CDC’s guidelines.”
While the crowd size was a bit lighter than in past parades and the parade itself a touch smaller, spectators were as enthusiastic as ever.
Wearing kilts, a group of four representing the Scottish American Military Society — Kiven Hardison, David Barnhill, Jeremy Nava and Ron Roberts — served as the parade color guard. Hardison carried a banner bearing the SAMS shield, while Barnhill carried the American flag, Nava the Scottish flag and Roberts the Arizona flag.
“All of us are either current or former military, with Scottish ancestry” Hardison said. “We’ve been the parade color guard for a few years now, and we all look forward to doing this. The parade has become a tradition for us.”
Just as in past years, families in lawn chairs lined Palominas Road where excited youngsters scrambled for candy tossed out by passing parade participants.
Dressed as a fat Scott, David Walker was one of those handing out candy.
“I was raised in Palominas and have participated in this parade every year since its start around 37 years ago,” he said. “I don’t always come as a fat Scottish man. I wear a different costume for every parade.”
As a side note, Walker said his mother, Nola, has been proclaimed as the woman who named Sierra Vista. The city was named in 1954, the year of its incorporation.
For this parade, Santa substituted his traditional sleigh and reindeer for a McCormick Farmall tractor.
Entries included a long line of beautifully restored classic cars, representing such models as a 1962 Studebaker Gran Turismo Hawk, a 1960 AMC Metro and 1955 Ford Club Sedan, to name a few.
Always a crowd-pleaser, Clydesdale team Tori and Jewel moved in perfect unison while pulling a wagon filled with passengers down the parade route.
The Tombstone High School JROTC mounted unit stepped out of its uniformed, color guard mode for this parade. Instead, the group decorates horses and riders as different holiday characters.
Three generations of the Davis family were among the parade spectators, with grandparents Rich and Christian Davis, daughter Laena and son-in-law Steve King, along with grandchildren Peyton, 8, and Emery, 2.
“We look forward to this parade every year, and are so grateful to the Bisbee Legion Riders for supporting it,” said Christian Davis.
Rich Davis echoed his wife’s comments with, “This parade is a big deal for our community, especially this year with so many events canceling because of COVID.”
“I was raised in Palominas and went to Palominas school, so I come to this parade every year,” said Margaret Kuhn. “I’m so glad it’s one of the Christmas activities that did not get canceled. This parade has become a community tradition.”