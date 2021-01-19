BENSON — Union Pacific Railroad has work crews from all over the country in Benson for a rail replacement project.
The work started Jan. 2 and is expected to continue through this month, ending sometime around Jan. 27, according to UP’s social media contact, Tim McMahan.
Every morning, UP employees gather behind the Benson Visitor Center in a staging area along the tracks at the San Pedro crossing for a briefing. Vehicles with plates from different parts of the country are parked along the railroad tracks where UP has temporary offices set up. Following the briefing, crews are transported by a bus to areas where the rail work is being done.
“This project involves four gangs replacing around 85,000 wooden railroad ties along 55 miles of track between Tucson and Benson,” McMahan said through an email. “In addition to those gangs, two switch gangs also are involved, along with a distribution gang, for a total of about 240 employees.”
When asked how often UP changes out its rail ties, McMahan responded with: “Rigorously maintaining quality rail infrastructure is foundational to our (UP’s) ability to safely operate. It helps prevent derailments, provides a safe path for train crews and avoids shipment delays for our customers.”
The frequency of tie replacement depends on a number of variables, including the amount of traffic and tonnage particular stretches of track receive, McMahan said.
“Track inspections and rail monitoring technology are used to determine when replacement is necessary,” he added.
UP railroad replaces between 3 million and 4 million railroad ties annually.
“The gangs work across Union Pacific’s 23-state system like a moving factory, installing and replacing ties year-round along the company’s more than 32,000 route miles. Our dispatching operations coordinate train traffic to maintain safe operations in areas where maintenance work is underway,” McMahan said.
On Saturday, the crews were working east of Benson near Sybil Road.
Sam Lowe of RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc. was stopping traffic headed toward the worksite and was turning vehicles around.
“RoadSafe is subcontracted to work for Union Pacific,” said Lowe, who comes from Post Falls, Idaho, near Coeur d’Alene.
“I’ve been working out here for about two weeks now, and expect to be here for a little over a month. We have flaggers at each rail crossing.”
Lowe said he goes where Union Pacific needs him, onto the next section of track where work is being done.
“Union Pacific uses a very sophisticated system for their tie replacement work,” he said. “They have highly trained crews and special equipment for this. They have tampers for rock, crane removers and placers for the ties, and they have a spiker that pulls the spikes out. It’s fascinating to watch the crews work.”
Describing his Benson experience as “pleasant,” Lowe said, “The people out here are very friendly and accommodating, and the Arizona sunshine has been great. My wife is home shoveling snow, while I’m here in my flip flops getting a tan,” he joked.
While in Benson, the UP employees are staying in local hotels and eating in local restaurants, giving Benson a welcome boost after COVID caused the economy to sag.
Benson Chamber of Commerce President Heather Floyd said the chamber is appreciative of Union Pacific’s presence in town.
“We appreciate that Union Pacific is maintaining its facilities here, and we also appreciate that their workers are staying in our community for a month. We hope they are enjoying the uniqueness that Benson offers.”