SIERRA VISTA — Law enforcement officials across Arizona had been hearing occasional warnings that U.S. Border Patrol facilities across the state’s southern border were getting close to capacity with migrants voluntarily surrendering themselves in hopes of being allowed to stay in the United States.
But those quiet warnings did not prepare the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, or the county's seven municipalities, for what occurred Wednesday – the dumping of more than 100 men, women, and children in various locations to await subsequent transport to Pima County.
The dumping activities, and a warning that the city of Benson was next, prompted Dannels to reach out to local elected officials, many of whom joined him Thursday afternoon for a press conference. Their concerns transcend political parties and ideologies, the sheriff pointed out.
“It’s not a good situation on this border,” Dannels noted, adding that migrants had been dropped by USBP in the Safeway parking lot in Bisbee and in “the streets of Douglas.”
Missing from the press conference was any federal representation, particularly USBP. It was an absence Dannels called attention to, noting he had invited USBP Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin to attend.
“They weren’t allowed to come,” Dannels said in tone which sounded part exasperation and part disgust.
Dannels went out of his way, however, to explain he has nothing but the utmost respect for the boots on the ground USBP agents. Unfortunately, their “morale is in the dirt” due to current work conditions, the sheriff said.
Dannels said the uncontrolled southern border impacts the quality of life for everyone who lives in Cochise County. It has also created a public safety threat, he noted, as well as “a humanitarian threat” that puts many of the migrants at risk, whether they cross the border legally or illegally.
As an example, the sheriff’s office responded to a call Wednesday night near Tombstone in which a Colorado man was suspected of smuggling four undocumented migrants, including a 12-year-old hidden in the vehicle. The child was not related to the other migrants, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver ended up being taken into custody by USBP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone