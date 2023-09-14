presser 1

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels speaks about the continuing border problems that county law enforcement deal with on a daily basis.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Law enforcement officials across Arizona had been hearing occasional warnings that U.S. Border Patrol facilities across the state’s southern border were getting close to capacity with migrants voluntarily surrendering themselves in hopes of being allowed to stay in the United States.

But those quiet warnings did not prepare the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, or the county's seven municipalities, for what occurred Wednesday – the dumping of more than 100 men, women, and children in various locations to await subsequent transport to Pima County.

Tombstone Marshall Jim Adams elaborates during a pre press conference meeting in Sierra Vista.
Sierra Vista Police Department Chief of Police Chris Hiser joins other county law enforcement for Thursday’s press conference.
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad participates in Thursday’s meeting regarding legal migrants and the border.
An accused human trafficker uses his phone after being handcuffed during a traffic stop in Tombstone that found a 12-year-old boy hidden beneath the vehicles seats.

