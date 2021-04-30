Dear M &M: With Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Payroll Protection Program, Shuttered Venue Grants and Restaurant Recovery Act, they all say use the money on eligible business expenses. What’s a normal eligible business expense? – Dave
Dear Dave: To stay out of trouble keep in mind what would a normal expense that occurs daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly in your business be?
Electricity, payroll, rent, accounting, office supplies, monthly payments on fixed debt are some things that come to mind. The Payroll Protection Program has different allowable expenses that are covered separately from normal business expenses covered in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Consolidating or paying off high interest debt would not be a normal thing you would do. Buying a new building or remodeling the one you are in would not be a “normal” operating expense that occurs once a month. Remember, first look to see if it is a normal expense then look to see if it is a qualifying expense for the program you received the money from.
It is strongly suggested to create an additional account to deposit these COVID funds into and pay out of it. That way you will be able to keep separate and show how you spent any money on any of these programs.
The money that you would have spent on rent, utilities, etc. could go into a separate account. Use those funds to consolidate, expand or spend on items that are not a normal expense in your business.
Remember, each program has a list of eligible expenses or proper use of funds guidelines. Make sure you understand each program that you might have received money from and spend it on qualified business expenses that are eligible for that program.
If you have any questions your accountant can’t answer, the SBA has websites on each program that clearly spells out what you can and can’t spend the money on.
If you own a business and didn’t bother to see if you are eligible or don’t know what to do, Cochise College’s Small Business Development Center has people that can help you navigate these waters.