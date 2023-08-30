WILLCOX — Valley TeleCom Group has announced the appointment of Troy Judd as its new Chief Executive Officer.
With a 24-year career in the telecommunications industry, including a 23-year tenure at Valley, Judd brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to his new role.
Judd's educational background includes a bachelor's degree in accounting from Western New Mexico University in Silver City. Judd's telecommunications career began at the auditing firm Bolinger, Segars, Gilbert & Moss. At Valley TeleCom Group, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's growth and success.
Judd's understanding of the industry, combined with his expertise in administrative functions such as finance, human resources, regulatory and compliance, billing, and marketing, uniquely positions him to lead the company into its next phase of innovation and expansion.
His leadership skills were demonstrated in 2021, executing the merger of Valley Telephone Cooperative and its subsidiary Copper Valley Telephone. This strategic move streamlined operations and paved the way for increased efficiency and customer satisfaction. Additionally, Judd secured a $45 million loan from the USDA Rural Utilities Service, earmarked to fund an expansive fiber-to-the-home internet rollout across a significant portion of the cooperative territory. This ambitious initiative will undoubtedly enhance connectivity and bridge the digital divide in the region.
"I am honored and excited to step into the role of CEO at Valley TeleCom Group," Judd said. "Our commitment to delivering telecommunications solutions to our communities remains unwavering. With the ongoing fiber expansion and the upcoming Arizona and New Mexico State Broadband Grant projects, I am excited to work alongside the dedicated Valley Team to bring advanced connectivity to our valued members."
David Thompson, president of the Board of Directors, expressed his confidence in Judd's capabilities, stating, "Troy's extensive experience, remarkable leadership, and dedication to our company's mission make him the perfect choice to lead Valley TeleCom Group into this new chapter. We are enthusiastic about the future under his guidance."
