WILLCOX — Valley TeleCom Group has announced the appointment of Troy Judd as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With a 24-year career in the telecommunications industry, including a 23-year tenure at Valley, Judd brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to his new role.

