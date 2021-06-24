SIERRA VISTA — As recent temperatures climbed into the 100s, the more than 30 dogs at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center had to sit in direct sunlight while volunteers cleaned the indoor part of their kennels. Volunteer Bob Fike decided to change that.
“(It) sounds bad, but when you’re cleaning dried poop and 300 flies are on you ... you realize that you just have to do it for … three hours maybe, tops, and (the dogs) got to live in it all day long,” Fike said.
On Thursday morning, Fike and a handful of other volunteers came out to install shade cloths that Fike said 15-20 people had pitched in to purchase for the dogs. He and his wife, Jan, purchased the cloths, and she hemmed the covers and attached grommets before they were taken to the shelter.
Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said the shelter used to receive help from Department of Correction inmates, but without them volunteers have been more needed than ever. The shelter started opening two hours later, at noon instead of 10 a.m., to provide extra time for cleaning, and word was sent to the community that extra help was needed.
Fike started volunteering for the shelter in February, and since then he has been a regular, according to Kennel Technician and Volunteer Coordinator Coralee Knippel.
“I don't even know if there’s even words for the people that come in and do this stuff for us,” Knippel said. “Volunteering, it’s not for everybody, and especially volunteering out at an animal shelter … it is hard work.”
As Fike and the other volunteers finished the long, hot work of putting the cloths up in late morning sun, the dogs were let back outside and came to sit in the shade, barking and running around their cooling kennels. Fike said he and Jan are from Fresno, California, and are used to the heat, but the dogs shouldn’t have to deal with it.
Pointing around the kennels, Knippel showed how the sun hit one side of kennels in the morning and then moved over to fill the other side during the hottest parts of the day.
“I love Bob, he is such a kind man," Knippel said. "And for him and his wife to do this out of the goodness of their heart, it means a lot to us out here at the shelter, it really does. We don’t always ... have the funding to do everything we want to do — or the manpower. And so he just got the ball rolling on this."
A volunteer himself, Fike noted how helpful the other volunteers have been as well, especially in helping pay for the shade cloths and attaching them to the top of the kennels.
“This is Sierra Vista, I’ve been finding out. The people are nice; the people help … if I’d had to do this myself, I’d be here two days,” Fike said.