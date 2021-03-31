Do you want to organize a last-minute aperitif for your friends and don't know what to prepare? No fear! It takes very little to make delicious and quick appetizer snacks. Simple and inexpensive preparations are also ideal for a buffet or a birthday party. Here are ten recipes to try!
They range from timeless sandwiches to be filled as you like, to delicious polenta fritters but also puff pastry pizzas, canapés, croutons, savory puffs, and olives "in the crust".
Tasty preparations that will appeal to all palates.
Here are ten simple and tempting recipes to surprise your guests.
Sandwiches are the ideal preparation for an aperitif: soft and tasty filled triangles, effortless to prepare. The more classic version is made with ham, tomato, and salad, to which you can add cheese, olives, and a dressing of your choice, like mayonnaise. However, you can indulge in other combinations, such as tuna and hard-boiled eggs, smoked salmon and cream cheese, or prepare vegetarian sandwiches.
Walnut Sauce Tartlets are perfect for an aperitif: simple, delicious, and really tasty. Preparing them is really easy: you just need to prepare a tasty sauce with ricotta cheese and chopped walnut kernels to fill the canapes made with a bread base. Cut the base in the shape you prefer, by using a cookie cutter, spread the walnut cream over it, and complete with a walnut kernel on each tart.
3. Canapés are tasty to be served for a delicious aperitif or a buffet. They are mainly prepared with a loaf of bread without the crust, spread with butter or sauces, and stuffed with different ingredients. Season your canapés with a delicious herb sauce, then decorate them with salmon or honey ham, zucchini, and chives. You can also spark your imagination by using the ingredients of your choice to woo your guests.
4. "Pizzette" with puff pastry. Puff pastry little pizzas are delicious, made in no time, and everyone's favorites. To make them, just prepare a disc of crunchy puff pastry, seasoned as if it were a pizza. Roll out the puff pastry, make circles with the pastry cutter, arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and season with tomato sauce, salt, chopped mozzarella, olives, and oregano and bake in the oven at 400° for about 10 minutes.
5. Mushroom puffs are a truly delicious finger food and very easy to prepare, both original and really tasty. Once you have prepared the choux pastry and made your cream puffs, simply fill them with a mushroom and cheese cream: you will thus prepare a completely vegetarian appetizer so as to satisfy the needs of all your guests. It only takes a few steps to make them, and they will be perfect.
6. Polenta fritters are delicious and decadent, excellent for an aperitif: crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, very easy to prepare with just a few ingredients. Once the polenta has been prepared, let it cool, season with the Parmesan cheese, and then form the fritters with the palm of your hands. Fill them with a piece of cheese and close them. Pass them in the egg, then in the breadcrumbs, and fry them until golden brown. Their gooey heart will turn into instant comfort!
7. Asparagus in puff pastry are ideal as finger food, even for a buffet: a simple and quick recipe. The asparagus will have to be lightly blanched in water, then wrapped in slices of prosciutto and topped with parmesan flakes, and finally wrapped in the puff pastry. Before cooking them in the oven, just brush them with a beaten egg or with a little bit of milk and sprinkle them with sesame seeds. The end result will be truly irresistible crunchy and tasty appetizers.
8. Parmesan-crusted olives are delicious and original with a truly irresistible flavor. To make them, just prepare a short crust parmesan pastry, in which the pitted olives will be wrapped. Once ready, they will have to be kept in the fridge for a couple of hours and then fried in hot oil or cooked in the oven until golden brown: they are delicious both hot and cold.
9. Mozzarella triangles or mozzarella "in Carrozza" are ideal for making a delicious and mouthwatering snack. A typical preparation of Neapolitan cuisine, made with sandwich bread, stuffed with buffalo mozzarella, and then passed in egg beaten with milk, then breadcrumbs, and finally fried in hot oil. The final result will be triangles with a crunchy shell and a tasty gooey heart, which will be impossible to resist.
10. Baskets of bread rolls, an original and quick idea for a finger food aperitif. These are small baskets of stuffed bread, rich in taste: for the filling, you can use the ingredients you prefer, also based on what you have in the fridge. It is a quick and easy emptying-fridge recipe to be prepared each time in a different way. Just flatten the bread with a rolling pin, remove the crust and arrange the slices of sandwich bread in a muffin mold or individual molds. Then just stuff them with cheese, salami, vegetables, or whatever you prefer, and cook in the oven for a few minutes.