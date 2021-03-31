Amidst a worldwide pandemic prompting many to shelter in place and halting dining out experiences, some have dusted off cookbooks for the first time with great unease. If Betty Crocker you are not, here are a few tricks to help you through.
Meal Kits
Whether a lackadaisical cook, an amateur cook, or a cook who simply does not have time, meal kits can change the whole kitchen experience. Have a meal subscription box delivered to your door with the utmost flexibility in meal choices, servings, dietary preference, and even weight-loss goals. The package will contain all ingredients necessary to complete each recipe, accompanied by thorough instructions. Likewise, similar ready-made meal kits can be purchased at a local grocery store.
Pre-Prepped Items
Cubing, chopping, mincing, dicing, and slicing - oh my! Prep work can be the most daunting for new or lazy chefs. Luckily, nearly all products that might need to be cut, dressed, or marinated can be purchased already completed for a small extra cost. Purchasing freshly chopped produce and minced herbs or spices can reduce the amount of time and effort it takes to complete a recipe. Also check the grocery store for pre-seasoned and marinated meats to take and bake. Add a side of frozen potatoes or a vegetable medley to complete the meal.
Preparation & Timing
Before doing anything else, preheat the oven to the appropriate heat. Having a preheated range will prevent the urge to turn the heat up higher to cook the food faster. Next, be sure to read your recipe, and really read it, before beginning to cook. Even read it twice. Note all ingredients and related cook times. Potatoes take much longer to cook than mushrooms - it would be a travesty to let mushrooms sit cold or overcook them while waiting for the potatoes to finish. Likewise, prepare and measure ingredients before the cooking begins. Doing so will make the cooking process less hectic if something happens, such as realizing midway through the recipe that the tablespoon is locked in the dishwasher.
Like an oven, preheat a stovetop pan before adding any ingredients.This is particularly important for keeping meat moist, because the meat will release moisture as it heats up. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan; the heat may not distribute evenly, affecting the flavor.
Master The Gadget
There are many great single-purpose kitchen gadgets, like egg cookers, avocado slicers, and waffle makers. Growing more confident in creative kitchen abilities will mean alternate uses for these items. Try a muffin tin for cooking small quiches or poached eggs, a pizza cutter to slice greens, or a rice cooker for oatmeal. Search a local thrift store for a stone microwave cooker for various meals in a matter of minutes, such as omelets, cornbread, stews, and even cheesecake.
The Spice of life
Spices and herbs not only benefit food dishes by adding pops of flavor or fragrance, but they can also have excellent health benefits. Play with flavor profiles, but always taste the food before seasoning and re-seasoning to ensure it is not over-seasoned.
Avoid the temptation to keep spices and herbs right above the stove. Although they are easier to grab, the heat and steam can change their flavor profile. Try to store them in a cool, dark place.