It’s incredible what a difference the right tool can make. I have often found that I dread specific tasks because I’m making do without the proper tool, and once I get it, the task becomes very easy. I happen to find lengthy recipes and roasting vegetables super annoying. No matter how methodically and meticulously I wash, peel, chop, sauté, boil, broil, stir or deep fry every ingredient, it still takes me an awful lot of time to make a decent meal, which left me both exhausted and frustrated. When I finally got a good steamer, (specifically, the M-Cuisine™ 4-piece Microwave Cooking Set) all of a sudden, whipping up a side to go with dinner wasn’t a chore at all. No more time-consuming dishes: praise be.
Below are a few of the cookware and kitchen gadgets I use on a daily basis that solve the above issues. Potential side effect: You may become addicted to Joseph Joseph, a game-changer brand you can easily purchase on josephjoseph.com or Amazon.com, whose founder twin brothers, Antony and Richard Joseph, grew up in a family with a long history of design and manufacturing. They founded Joseph Joseph in 2003, prompted by their ability to blend innovative design, contemporary styling and a distinctive and unique use of color, which has led them to create some truly iconic products that have radically changed my meal prepping and everyday life in terms of striking the right balance between time management and family fun. As for you, I believe you might find that you enjoy your time in the kitchen more when you’re not fighting the task itself.
For those who hate chopping
Chopping can be meditative or totally monotonous. The first thing that might make it more enjoyable: a good knife. The Slice&Sharpen™ Set of 2 Knives with Sharpening Sheaths is a great all-arounder. The 6- and 3.5-inch chef’s knives in this 2-piece set have integrated ceramic sharpeners built into the protective sheath so you can sharpen them just before use. The set also includes a non-slip base for safe sharpening and cutting, high-quality stainless-steel blades which are non-stick and silicone-coated, as well as comfortable, ergonomic handles. Just remember to hone them regularly or have it professionally sharpened—a dull knife is as inefficient as it is unsafe. Another thing to consider is the size of your cutting board. Most people squeeze everything into a tiny board that inevitably overflows, making it hard to keep your space tidy. Give yourself some breathing room with a bigger board, like the Cut&Carve™ Plus Chopping Board. This double-sided chopping board has one smooth side for normal chopping while the other side features specially designed spikes to hold meat in place while you carve it, as well as being angled to collect any excess juices. If you’ve discovered a paper cut via squeezing a lemon by hand one too many times, the Helix Citrus Juicer, whose unique twisting mechanism means you get more squeezing power from less effort, is a quick solve. The Helix Garlic Press will make short work of crushing garlic easy, as this unique twisting mechanism allows you to press with more power from less effort. You may also like the Shred-Line™ Garlic & Ginger Grater, which makes easy work of grating garlic and ginger or zesting citrus. The Spiro™ Hand-held Spiralizer and the Multi-Grip Mandoline are your friends when you need perfectly uniform “zoodles” or slices of zucchini, carrots or potatoes, to name a few, in mere minutes.
For those who hate doing the dishes
If you cook, it’s inevitable that you’ll have to do some dishes. These products are either extremely easy to clean or serve multiple purposes, saving you from a sink pileup. I love my cooker dearly, but sometimes it’s a pain to clean, so I’ll use my M-Cuisine™ 4-piece Microwave Cooking Set instead—all I need to do is place my veggies or fish of choice and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, and voilà, just like that, dinner is served!
If you want to master the art of poaching eggs, you can do so with the clever M-Poach™ Microwave Egg Poacher, which features a splash-proof lid and water drainer to make sure your eggs are not only perfect but also healthy every time. Pair it with the M-Cuisine™ Microwave Rice Cooker, an innovative microwave rice cooker that lets you measure, wash, cook and serve perfectly fluffy rice and grains in minutes without having to boil it in a pan. Put together, they make for super easy cleanup.
If cleaning 3 containers is still too much cleaning for your taste, you can always resort to the M-Cuisine™ 2-piece Popcorn Maker Set and call it a (movie) night!
For those who hate waste
A big part of learning how to be a savvy cook is understanding how much to buy based on your needs and how to store it, so it’ll last.
The Podium™ Storage Container is a brilliant system for organizing bulk pantry items and keeping them fresher longer. The clear glass (or plastic, depending on the model) makes it easy to assess whether you need more of something. Reusable food storage, like the Nest™ Lock 8- or 10-piece Multi-size Container Set, whose unique design means the bases nest neatly inside each other while the lids clip conveniently together for efficient, space-saving storage, are excellent for meal prep and leftovers, and they reduce your need for single-use plastics.
Finally, unless you want to go big (or stay home!) and take your recycling to the next level with the Totem Compact 40L Waste & Recycling Bin, for the bits that are beyond saving, the Compo™ 4L Food Waste Caddy is a simple countertop composting solution.