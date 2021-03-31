A family’s love for fresh, made-from-scratch meals is the driving force behind the Book Nook Cafe, which provides a wide variety of homemade soups, salads, baked goods and drinks from within the Sierra Vista Public Library.
Lisa Graziano, owner of the Book Nook Cafe, has been running the business with her two daughters, Natalie and Sophia Graziano, since February of last year.
“I grew up on the bread my father taught me how to make,” said Graziano, “I believe anyone can become a good cook. You just have to learn about the ingredients and have that basic foundation.”
The Book Nook Cafe is located inside the Sierra Vista Public Library, and is open from 8am-2pm, Tuesday through Saturday.
Graziano said that she went to school for hotel management, but noted how the hours were arduous and how she instead set her sights on opening a cafe or bed and breakfast.
Graziano and her mother opened Cafe Cornucopia in Bisbee, AZ in 1993 initially as a juice bar, and noted how the business moved towards selling meals by popular demand of her customers.
“It began with a bowl of lentils,” said Graziano, who recalled a customer suggesting that the cafe start selling food in addition to their beverages.
“[Our business] evolved from the needs of those around us,” said Graziano, “I don’t have that business mentality, it’s about making people feel welcomed and loved.”
Graziano said that she and her mother eventually closed Cafe Cornucopia in 2000, and is since under new ownership.
After the birth of her two daughters, Graziano said that she and her mother would tell her daughters stories about Cafe Cornucopia.
Noting her daughter’s enthusiasm from the stories about Cafe Cornucopia, Graziano said they decided to open the Book Nook Cafe, saying “I love cafe work. I thought it would be a good experience for the girls, and the [Sierra Vista Public] Library is perfect because it’s not overwhelming.”
Graziano, who homeschools her two daughters, said that running the cafe has been a valuable experience for them.
“The girls love it and they love the interaction,” said Graziano, “It’s good for them.”
Graziano noted that the Book Nook Cafe closed briefly from March to September of last year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cafe has remained open since September, with Graziano noting that “This is the longest we’ve been open. We were met with a lot of support.”
When asked about what her favorite meal is to make, Graziano said, “I love making bread, I love smelling, touching and eating it. I would see myself more as a baker than a cook. . .I love the process and how it smells. . .Bread is my heart.”
Graziano said that when it comes to cooking and baking, she, “Enjoy[s] the process, that’s how I’ve lived my life. That’s what cooking is like for me.”
Graziano said that she doesn’t view herself as a chef, but says that she tries to highlight the ingredients’ natural flavors within her dishes.
“We use the freshest ingredients, the fewest ingredients, and it’s as unprocessed as possible,” said Graziano, “You aren’t getting anything with any additives or preservatives. Everything is made daily. When you come in, you’re getting bread that was baked this morning. I feed my customers like they are my family.”
On her inspiration behind creating her dishes, Graziano said that she will experiment with new ways to create a dish while being mindful to the dietary needs of her customers, mentioning how she recently experimented with creaming vegetables to make her Chicken Tortilla Soup creamy without any dairy products.
“I learn visually and experimentally,” said Graziano, “I like playing with food. It’s joyful for me.”
Looking to the future with the Book Nook Cafe, Graziano said that she wants to add more seasonal specialty items to the menu.
Graziano said that she hopes to offer richer soups, salads and sandwiches for the fall/winter months and lighter options for the spring/summer as the ingredients come into season.
“We love serving the community,” said Graziano, “Food is serving, it’s loving and it’s being a part of the community.”