BOWIE — Laurel Turner credits her passion for cooking to her two grandmothers.
While growing up in the small community of Tekonsha, Michigan, Turner was surrounded by a close-knit family, a childhood filled with family gatherings and times spent around the kitchen table. Those memories are captured in two cookbooks she has created as tributes to her grandmothers on boths sides of the family.
“‘My Grandmother’s Kitchen,’ is filled with recipes passed down from Ina Mae (Scherer) Dean, my grandmother on my mother’s side,” said Turner, who is 76. “Some of those recipes are from the late 1800s.”
Both cookbooks are rich with old family photos and stories of years gone by.
“Grandma Dean made the best hot chocolate in the whole world. As a child growing up in Michigan’s icy, cold winters, that hot chocolate was a wonderful treat,” Turner said. “I included her hot chocolate recipe in the cookbook that I wrote about her.”
Turner remembers her grandma Dean as a very quiet, soft spoken person. Born in 1899, she married Paul Dean in 1918.
“They enjoyed 67 years together. Both died in 1984 just months from each other,” she said.
“Grandma was a wonderful cook, and she loved preparing big Sunday dinners for the whole family. As a small child, I remember the wood stove that she cooked on, and to this day, I’m amazed by how everything she made came out perfect.”
Turner shares similar memories of her grandparents on her father’s side of the family. Photos and stories of Grandma Katherine (Clark) and Grandpa Laurence Feiler, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins are featured on every page of ‘Memories of My Grandma’ Kitchen.’
“I loved both of my grandmothers, but grandma Feiler’s home was my very favorite place while growing up,” Turner said. “Grandma’s home was always welcoming, loving and full of activity.”
While Turner remembers her Grandma Feiler as “an excellent cook,” she was particularly fond of her baking.
“She could bake better than any professional,” Turner said.
“During the Great Depression, Grandma Feiler baked bread every day that she sold all over town for 10 cents a loaf. My grandparents were living in Iowa at the time, and she was well-known for her homemade bread. Those bread sales helped the family get through a difficult time.”
Turner and her family lived with their Feiler grandparents for several months on two different occasions.
“Our home burned to the ground when I was very young, so my family moved in with my grandparents for nine months, until my parents were able to get another house,” she said.
While in the third grade, Turner’s mother was critically injured and required several months of hospitalization, followed by months of recuperation at home. During that time, Turner and her siblings lived with their grandparents once again.
Despite the hardships the family was enduring, Turner remembers how much she loved living in her grandparents’ home.
“We always felt loved and welcomed there,” she said.
Turner also spoke of how much she loved her Aunt Annie Feiler, the youngest of her grandparents’ children. In fact, while “Memories of My Grandma’s Kitchen” is a tribute to her grandmother, Turner dedicated the book to her Aunt Annie.
In addition to both of her grandmothers’ home-style cooking, Turner has penned five other cookbooks featuring a variety of culinary creations, including collections of recipes from potlucks she has attended through her church. All seven can be purchased through Amazon under her pen-name of Feiler-Turner.
Turner started writing cookbooks in 2018.
“I love to cook and enjoy sharing my creations and recipes with other people,” she said. “I do a lot of experimenting, and some of the attempts come out really well, while others are complete failures,” she said with a laugh. “You learn from the failures and move on.”
Laurel Turner and her husband Loren have lived in the small, rural community of Bowie for 11 years. Loren is a Methodist preacher and — much like his wife — an accomplished cook.
“He has come up with some delicious, creative recipes,” Laurel said of her husband. “I have asked him to start writing some of his recipes down, which will be the focus of my next cookbook.”