Helping her grandparents make pies, cookies and loaves of bread in the kitchen of her Pennsylvania home, instilled a love of baking in Christy Conrad.
Conrad never dreamed however that her passion would someday become her profession.
But when a colleague at a physical therapy office she once worked at in Sierra Vista suggested she should go to school to become a professional baker, Conrad didn’t think twice.
“I thought I wanted to become a physical therapist, but when I started out, I saw that it wasn't for me,” Conrad said. “I used to bake goods for the crew and they knew I wasn't happy. They said I should go to school for this [baking].”
Conrad took the advice and moved to Pittsburgh where she attended the International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, in downtown Pittsburgh.
When she graduated from the culinary school in 2017, she worked there for a while, but then moved back to Arizona and met her boyfriend. The couple lived in Page for a short time and Conrad started baking for some of her neighbors.
When the couple moved to Sierra Vista for Conrad’s boyfriend’s job as a physical therapist - that’s when Conrad’s profession took off.
In 2017, Conrad became one of the pastry chefs at Broxton’s Coffee on East Fry Boulevard, and she’s been there ever since.
Conrad said she got the job after she and her boyfriend met former owner George Broxton at the gym next to Broxton’s new coffee place.
“I told him I was looking for a job, but he had no openings at the time,” Conrad said. “Then an opening came up and he gave me a call.”
Conrad became one of three bakers at Broxton’s. When Broxton decided to sell the coffee shop last year, former coffee shop patrons and friends Daniel and Julia Pitts, purchased the business and kept Conrad on as their pastry chef.
“I’m the last of the originals under George Broxton,” Conrad said with a laugh.
Lately, Conrad has been the one-woman show at Broxton’s. She is the baker, the barista and the general manager of the popular business.
She said the new owners are reconfiguring Broxton’s and want to focus mostly on baked goods, as well as the coffee, Conrad said. Lunch items will likely be offered too.
In a video taken shortly after he and his wife purchased Broxton’s, Daniel Pitts lauded Conrad’s talent.
“I have a very, very good baker...she knows what she’s doing,” Daniel Pitts said of Conrad. “I let her do her thing. Whenever I say, ‘Hey can you do this? She says, sure, I’ll figure it out.’ I just let her roll.”
Daniel Pitts explained that all the baked products are made fresh by Conrad, nothing store-bought or pre-packaged.
“Everything we have is baked in-house,” he said.
For Conrad, the day begins at about 5:30 a.m. She opens the business at 6 a.m. and because there’s not a huge rush of customers at that hour, she begins her baking.
Brownies, cheesecake, cinnamon rolls, cookies and raspberry and blueberry muffins, are among the offerings. She also makes gluten-free baked goods.
The 34-year-old says her favorite sweet treat to bake are specialty cakes and cupcakes, which she hopes to bring to the coffee shop soon.
Another passion for Conrad is the artistic side of baking.
“I love creating sugar flowers, sugar centerpieces and chocolate centerpieces,” Conrad said.
While she was trained professionally at a culinary institute, Conrad mentioned her childhood in DuBois, Pennsylvania where she said her grandmother and grandfather did the baking at home. Her voice turned somewhat emotional when she described her grandmother baking in the kitchen.
“I started baking with my grandmother,” Conrad said. “She was the neighborhood grandmother.”
When asked to explain what that meant, Conrad said her grandmother baked goods for people in their neighborhood. Just like Conrad.