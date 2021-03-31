Whether it is adult coloring books, bar-arcades, or nap time, it seems natural to want to neatly fit childhood comforts into adult life. Few juvenile delights outweigh a freshly baked cookie dunked in a tall glass of milk or served at a tea party. A brilliant baker and seasoned bartender put our collective knowledge forward to create a few unexpected cookie and cocktail pairings for any occasion. Enjoy responsibly, do not try all recipes at once. Trust us.
Pairing Tastes Like:
Swirl your martini glass with elegance and grace during a garden party in the spring. Light, but stout.
Cosmopolitan (Pair with Lavender-Lemon Cookies)
2.5 oz Citron vodka
1.0 oz Cointreau
1.0 oz cranberry juice
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
1.0 teaspoon Absinthe (optional)
Orange peel for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, 2.5 oz citron vodka, 1.0 oz Cointreau, 1.0 oz cranberry juice, and 0.5 oz (or so) fresh lime juice. Shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker becomes frosted. As desired, rinse the martini glass with Absinthe by twirling a small amount inside the glass until thoroughly coated. Strain the shaker into the coated martini glass. Peel the orange, keeping the rind and discarding or consuming the remaining. The rind is the most flavorful part of the peel. Run the rind of the orange along the rim of the martini glass and use it for garnish.
Lavender-Lemon Cookies
I combined two different recipes to make this one, here are the recipes I combined: Sugar cookie: https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/best-sugar-cookies/
Original Lavender Cookie recipe: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/lavender-lemon-sugar-cookies/
Ingredients:
2 ¼ cups of flour (spoon and leveled)
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¾ cup sugar
¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 tablespoon lemon zest
¼ teaspoon lemon juice
4 teaspoons of dried lavender
1 egg white
Assortment of dried flowers
Steps, the way I did this:
In a food processor, pulse together the sugar and dried lavender
In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda and salt
In a standing mixer or using a hand mixer and bowl, beat together the butter and lavender sugar until creamy. Mix in the egg, vanilla, lemon zest and lemon juice until combined
Slowly add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until combined. Dough should be soft to the touch
Empty out half of the dough onto a lightly floured surface (I use parchment paper) and roll to ¼ inch thickness. Move the rolled out dough, and do the same with the next half. Lightly dust the tops of each rolled out dough, stack with parchment paper between them, cover with plastic and let refrigerate for an hour
Unstack the dough, sprinkle with a bit more flour and then cut using your preferred cookie cutter- place cookies on a baking sheet prepared with parchment paper. Keep rolling the scraps and cookie cutting until all of it’s used.
Beat the egg white, and brush each cookie lightly then press a dried flower into it
Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 9 minutes or until golden brown, let cool on the sheet for about a minute then move to a cooling rack
Some notes:
I am not sure what a ¼ inch actually looks like, I usually roll the dough until it looks right to me. So roll it to whatever fits your preferred thickness in cookie
You don’t have to use the dried flowers, they looked really cool but Chelsea and I both preferred to not eat it (my mother-in-law loved the dried flowers)
You can sprinkle these with salt if you like, my mother-in-law preferred that and says it counterbalances the sugar
Follow your heart on the dried lavender, if you’re a fan use as much as you want!
I bought my dried flowers off of Amazon
Paring Tastes Like: Reading your favorite smutty romance novel in an Italian retro-chic coffee shop. The bitter bite of the expresso pulls the flavor of the orange zest in the cookie.
Espresso Martini (Paris with Cannoli Cookie)
2.0 oz vodka
0.5 oz Kahlúa (or other coffee liqueur)
1.0 oz freshly brewed espresso (or cold brew concentrate)
0.5 oz simple syrup (homemade or store-bought)
Coffee beans for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, 2.0 oz vodka, 0.5 oz Kahlúa (or other coffee liqueur), 1.0 oz freshly brewed espresso (or cold brew concentrate), and 0.5 oz simple syrup. Shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker becomes frosted. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.
Cannoli Cookies
Recipe credit: https://snappygourmet.com/cannoli-cookies-recipe/
1 cup unsalted butter softened
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1/2 cup ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon fresh orange zest
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup chopped pistachios
In your Kitchenaid or large bowl, beat together the sugar and butter until fully combined. Then add in the eggs and ricotta and mix until combined. Finally, mix in the vanilla extract, cinnamon and orange zest
In the same bowl, mix in the baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add in the flour and mix until well combined.
Mix in the chocolate chips and pistachios with a spatula and then refrigerate the mixture for an hour **I refrigerated mine for a couple of hours, but you just need to get the dough cold and hard
Preheat the oven to 375 and get your baking sheets ready by covering with Parchment paper
Spoon out dough and make balls to put on the paper, leaving an inch or two in between. **I measure mine with a kitchen scale weighing them to be around 1.15 ounces
Bake them for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown, leave on the sheet for a couple of minutes after removing from the oven, then transfer to a cooling rack
Notes:
You can drizzle these with chocolate, you can do this by melting some of the chocolate chips in the microwave. I bought meltable chocolate at Walmart and used that to drizzle.
I added a wee bit more orange zest and vanilla extract, just a dash more.
I bought shelled pistachios, so my one cup was of the whole pistachios then the chopped
By far the favorite of myself, my significant other and sister. 5 ⭐️s
Paring Tastes Like: Snuggled up to the fire on a cold winter's night. Milky and chocolatey-sweet.
Milk Punch (Pair with Chocolate Chip cookie)
0.25 cup bourbon
0.25 cup of milk
2.0 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk
0.5 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Nutmeg and cinnamon for garnish
In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, 0.25 cup bourbon, 0.25 cup of milk,
2.0 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk, and 0.5 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker becomes frosted. Strain into a Collins glass and sprinkle nutmeg and cinnamon on top. Dunk your cookie and enjoy!
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Recipe credit: https://www.verybestbaking.com/toll-house/recipes/original-nestle-toll-house-chocolate-chip-cookies/
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (and a smidge more)
2 large eggs
1 package of milk chocolate chips
Steps:
In your kitchenaid or large bowl, beat together the butter and sugars until fluffy. Mix in the eggs and vanilla extract, take a spatula and scrap the sides and mix again.
In a separate bowl, mix together all dry ingredients (flour, baking soda and salt). Then add in the dry ingredients to the wet.
Mix in the chocolate chips with a spatula and then put the bowl in the refrigerator to cool and harden
Preheat the oven to 375 and get your baking sheets ready by covering with parchment paper.
Spoon out the dough and roll into a ball, putting them about 1 inches apart. **Again, I weigh mine out usually, but this time Chelsea and I just did the size that felt right.
Bake for about 8 minutes or Until golden brown, leave on sheet for a couple of minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack
Some Notes:
I always add in a little more vanilla, about half of a teaspoon- this is purely because I like the taste of vanilla
Make sure your dough is not ALL the way softened, the stage of the butter effects how the dough will turn out- if it’s really soft the cookies themselves will appear smooth - this is based more on texture then anything else
Don’t mix your chips in with a hand mixer or the paddle attachment on your mixer, this over-mixes the dough
Once I roll the dough, I always stick it into the fridge until right before I put it in the oven
Paring Tastes Like: The perfect adult tea party. It's 5:00 p.m. somewhere.
Black Tea Toddy (Pairs with Rose Water Shortbread)
1.0 tablespoon brewed black tea
2.0 oz dark rum
Honey to taste
Dried Jasmin (optional)
Combine 1.0 tablespoon brewed black tea, 2.0 oz dark rum, and honey to taste into a teacup. Garnish with dried Jasmine to really bring out the flavor profile in the Rosewater cookie. Drink can be served hot or cold.
Rose Water Shortbread
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
⅔ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon rose water
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 ⅓ cups of flour
¼ teaspoon salt
Steps:
In your stand mixer or with a bowl and hand mixer, beat the butter and sugar until fluffy. Mix in the rose water and vanilla extract
Whisk the flour and salt together in another bowl, then combine with the wet ingredients.
Take dough out and plastic wrap it. Put in the fridge for an hour or more.
Preheat the oven to 350 and get baking sheets ready with parchment paper.
Roll out the dough on a floured surface and then stamp out with your favorite cookie cutter. Gather any dough scraps and repeat until you have no dough left. Put on baking sheet, about one inch apart
Bake for 18 minutes or until golden brown, cool on baking sheet
Optional: you can dip half of them in melted chocolate- I used the same chocolate dip that I used for the cannoli cookies and just spread it on the top
Some notes:
This batter is really weird- it’s very crumbly and will be a pain to get in the plastic wrap. Once you start rolling it out, it’ll combine beautifully and cut nicely
Be careful about over and under using the rose water- it’s a really delicate balance and you don’t want it to overpower the rest of the cookie
My niece and nephew both grabbed this out of all of the cookies to snack on- I would say it was a hit with them
Paring Tastes Like: Light and airy.
Rosemary Tom Collins (Pair with Rosemary Butter Cookie)
1.5 oz gin or vodka
1.0 oz fresh lemon juice
0.5 simple syrup
splash of seltzer water
3 Rosemary sprigs for garnish and muddling
In a cocktail shaker, combine one rosemary sprig and 0.5 oz of simple syrup. Muddle the rosemary sprig and simple syrup. Add ice, 1.5 oz of gin or vodka, and 1.0 oz fresh lemon juice to the shaker. Shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker becomes frosted - strain over ice into a Collins glass. Add a splash of seltzer water and garnish with remaining rosemary sprigs.
Rosemary Butter Cookies
Recipe credit: https://candyjarchronicles.com/rosemary-butter-cookies/
Ingredients:
1 cup butter, softened
¾ cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 ½ cups of flour
1 tablespoon of rosemary, chopped
3 teaspoons sea salt
1 egg white, beaten
Steps:
Cream together butter and sugar until fluffy, using your stand mixer or a bowl and hand mixer. Add in the egg and vanilla and beat until combined.
Sift the flour into the wet mixture, add 1 teaspoon of salt and your rosemary and mix until it comes together
Get a deep-ish baking sheet and line with parchment paper- press the dough into there then cover and place in the fridge to harden up
Preheat the oven to 375
Take out your dough and cut into rectangles, then brush all sides with the beaten egg white and sprinkle with salt
Bake for 20 minutes, let cool on sheet for about a minute then move to a cooling rack
Some notes:
This is the original recipe, however you can lower the amount of sugar by just a little bit and increase the rosemary for a more savory cookie, almost like a cracker
Beat the egg white with a fork, you are just looking for an egg wash
Depending on the oven and baking sheet, you may need more or less time- start checking on them about 15 minutes in.